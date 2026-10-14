49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw loses appeal of a 1-game suspension for headbutt

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw lost his appeal for a one-game suspension for head-butting Seattle’s Ernest Jones IV following a late hit on the Seahawks sideline.

Greenlaw was suspended on Monday and had an appeals hearing Tuesday that was heard by James Thrash, who was jointly appointed by the NFL and the players' union. Thrash upheld the suspension and Greenlaw will miss Monday night's game against Washington and lose out on nearly $200,000 in pay for the week.

The NFL said the headbutt of a player without a helmet during Sunday’s win over Seattle was “contrary to the generally understood principles of sportsmanship.”

Greenlaw has a history of infractions. He has been ejected two other times in his career. He had a sideline altercation with Philadelphia’s head of security Dom DiSandro in 2023 and was also disqualified for a helmet-to-helmet hit on the Chargers’ Justin Herbert in 2022.

Greenlaw was also suspended for one game last season when he played in Denver for berating an official after a win over the New York Giants.

Greenlaw was fined $11,941 for taunting the Broncos’ sideline in a win last week.

The latest infraction came in the second quarter on Sunday, when Sam Darnold scrambled and was hit late by Greenlaw after going out of bounds, leading to a personal foul in a game San Francisco went on to win 32-29 .

Several Seahawks defenders immediately confronted Greenlaw after the hit and Greenlaw responded by head-butting Jones. Jones was bleeding after the hit and Greenlaw was ejected.

Greenlaw returned to San Francisco this season after playing for the Broncos in 2025. He has 37 tackles in five games.

See AP’s full NFL coverage here