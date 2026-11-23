MEXICO CITY (AP) — San Francisco 49ers right tackle Colton McKivitz went down with what appeared to be a serious left leg injury in the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night.

McKivitz got rolled up on at the end of a 4-yard run by Christian McCaffrey and his teammates immediately reacted. Left tackle Trent Williams slammed his helmet to the ground and the 49ers players went to a knee as the medial staff came out to treat McKivitz.

McKivitz was taken off the field on a cart and received a warm ovation from the crowd in Mexico City. Williams gave him a hug and words of encouragement before he left the field.

McKivitz has been a key part of a San Francisco offensive line that has helped fuel one of the league's best offenses. He hadn't missed a snap all season and came into the week with the longest active consecutive streak of snaps (270) without allowing a quarterback hit among all tackles.

He was replaced by Vederian Lowe, who has played only 36 offensive snaps this season.

The 49ers have started the same five offensive linemen every game this season with the only time anyone left for an injury coming in the second half of Week 3 when Williams went out with a stinger against Arizona.

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