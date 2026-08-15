6 dead, including suspect, in series of killings in Michigan

Five people were killed and a suspect is dead Friday in Michigan, where an extensive search unfolded around two homes and a wooded area, according to police.

Law enforcement was responding to reports of a shooting at a home in Missaukee County, about 169 miles (272 kilometers) northwest of Detroit, just before noon when they found three people dead and another in critical condition, Michigan State Police said in a statement. The person wounded was taken to the hospital.

The suspect, Chad Hickman, 39, fled before law enforcement got to the home, according to police.

As law enforcement conducted a large-scale search for him, they found a fourth person dead at another home, according to officials.

Police warned the public in a post on X that Hickman was armed and dangerous and told community members not to approach him.

Law enforcement later found Hickman's vehicle in a wooded area near Whitlock Lake, which led them to his body as well as another individual who was also dead, according to police.

Law enforcement originally said they were investigating a shooting but have not released information on how each person died, nor whether they had any relation to one another.

“This situation is heartbreaking for the community and challenging for the investigators involved,” Lt. Ashley Miller said in a statement. “We remain committed to conducting a thorough investigation and will provide updates as new information becomes available.”

Police area investigating the shooting and have asked the public to avoid the area.

The names and ages of the people killed are not being released until their families have been notified, according to police.