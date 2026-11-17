Arizona took its third loss of the season and actually moved up in The Associated Press Top 25 this week. Mississippi lost for the fourth time and stayed in the poll. The same Florida team that lost at home to unranked Oklahoma a week earlier went on the road and knocked off a then-top-15 Kentucky and re-entered the poll as a four-loss team.

That is this college football season in a nutshell.

Since the AP poll went from 20 teams to 25 teams in 1989, this is the first week there has been so many ranked teams with at least three losses at this point in a season. There are seven teams with three losses and two with four losses.

“I can't say I'm terribly surprised we're seeing a lot more losses across college football,” said Nicole Auerbach of NBC Sports, one of the AP poll's 70 voters. “There has been this flattening of talent in the portal/NIL era where you just can't have the same depth you used to.”

There also were seven three-loss teams ranked at this point in 2023, 2010, 2003 and 2000 and there were eight in 1992. The only other year there were two four-loss teams in the poll in mid-November was 2018.

The three-loss teams in this week's poll are No. 14 Oregon, No. 16 Ohio State, No. 17 Kentucky, No. 18 USC, No. 19 Arizona, No. 20 Houston and No. 21 Louisville. The four-loss teams are No. 23 Florida and No. 25 Mississippi.

Get ready to see more of this from national championship hopefuls, too: The College Football Playoff doubles from 12 teams to 24 next season.

The top 12 teams in the AP poll won last week while nine teams between Nos. 13 and 25 lost.

“Last night, when I was trying to do this ballot, the first 10 or 12 teams were pretty easy,” said voter Andy Kendeigh of KETV in Omaha, Nebraska. “Then nine teams in the Top 25 lost; that's incredible. I was like, 'I don't know if we have enough teams.' Maybe we should go back to the top 20. Do we need five more teams at this point? The resumes for all of them are just kind of equal. You wind up ranking an Ole Miss, who was terrible last week but has some decent wins.”

Unlimited transfers, direct payments to athletes, opportunities to earn money through name, image and likeness opportunities, injuries, nine-game conference schedules and conference expansion are all factors that have led to parity, according to voters.

“Think about it, in previous years when money wasn't an issue, if you were second or third string, you're probably staying at your school because of restrictive transfer policies,” Kendeigh said. “But now you can just take your ball and go to the next-highest bidder to play if you want to play and get paid. Teams don't have the talent they once did.”

No. 1 Georgia is playing better than anyone the last three weeks but has a loss to an unranked Auburn. No. 16 Ohio State lost consecutive games to Southern California and Oregon, both unranked at the time.

“We used to see Georgia or Alabama or Ohio state just steamroll everyone,” Auerbach said. “They could do that in large part against any opponent because the talent differential was so great, and their 2s were better than a lot of teams' 1s. Nowadays that's not true.”

Oregon, Ohio State and Florida are among numerous teams that have dealt with injuries at quarterback and other spots.

“Some of that has derailed their season and some of that has caused a two- or three-week regrouping period and then they’ve been able to figure things out,” Auerbach said. “Either way, you're seeing the impact of lack of depth at the most important position and you're just seeing it across the board at so many key positions.”

This year, the Southeastern Conference went from eight to nine conference games and the Atlantic Coast Conference began phasing in a nine-game conference schedule that will be completed in 2027. That means one more loss for half the teams in those leagues.

Voter Javon Edmonds of the Syracuse Post-Standard said the 2024 expansions of the SEC and Big Ten and unraveling of the old Pac-12 also are factors. That has led to an evening out of wins, and losses, among teams beating up on each other.

“Conferences are oversaturated,” he said, adding that there wouldn't be as many three- and four-loss teams if Texas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma and Missouri had stayed in the Big 12 and Oregon, Washington, UCLA and USC kept the Pac-12 going rather than moving to the Big Ten.

Those former Big 12 teams were more likely to play SEC teams in the Cotton and other bowls rather than in the regular season, Edmonds said, and the same goes for the West Coast teams and traditional Big Ten teams in the Rose and other bowls.

“They shouldn't be playing each other now, to be honest with you,” Edmonds said. "But they are, so you've got to go with the results.”

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