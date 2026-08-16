A bus crash in Hungary kills 12 people, injures at least 10 others

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — A passenger bus traveling on a highway in Hungary early Sunday went off the road and into a ditch where it overturned, killing 12 and injuring others, police said.

The bus, which carried Polish license plates, overturned around 140 kilometers (87 miles) east of Hungary’s capital, Budapest, at around 1 a.m. on Sunday. In a statement, police said it was likely that the driver fell asleep, causing the accident.

In a statement on Facebook, Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar said at least 10 people were seriously injured in the crash. He offered his condolences to the families of the victims and thanked rescue workers who were dispatched to the scene.