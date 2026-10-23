A franchise builder exits: Kelly Krauskopf steps down as Indiana Fever president

Kelly Krauskopf stepped down as president of the Indiana Fever, the team announced Friday.

She took over that role in 2024 after spending six seasons as the assistant general manager of the Indiana Pacers. Krauskopf told the franchise during the recently completed season that she would step down at the end of it. She started with the Fever ahead of the team's inaugural season in 2000.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to help build and steward the Indiana Fever with the support and trust of Herb Simon,” Krauskopf said. “I am deeply grateful for the opportunities, relationships, and shared accomplishments that have shaped my time with this organization. The Fever is poised for an exciting future, and I am proud to have helped lay the foundation for its continued growth and success. I will always cherish my time with Pacers Sports and Entertainment and the people who made it so meaningful.”

The Fever have made the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, reaching the semifinals in 2025. In Krauskopf's first stint with the team she guided the franchise to 13 postseason appearances, including 12 straight. The franchise won the 2012 WNBA championship and appeared in the finals three times.

“When we started the Fever, Kelly saw what this franchise could become,” said Herb Simon, owner of Pacers Sports & Entertainment. “She built it, delivered a championship and came back when we needed her. She has played an extraordinary role in the growth of women’s basketball in Indianapolis, and our family is grateful for everything she’s given this organization. I’m proud to call her a friend.”

Krauskopf also helped lead the development of the Fever's new performance center which is scheduled to open next spring.

Before joining the Fever, she served as the WNBA's first director of basketball operations, helping establish the league’s foundational rules, scheduling and officiating policies ahead of its launch in 1997.

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