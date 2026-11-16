A home for older residents eagerly awaits Pope Leo XIV's return to Peruvian port city

CALLAO, Peru (AP) — The walls of the home for older people run by Catholic religious sisters in the Peruvian port city of Callao were recently painted. The courtyard was spruced up. More importantly, its residents were filled with a renewed sense of hope. Everyone and everything is ready for the moment they have been waiting for: a visit by Pope Leo XIV .

“It’s hard to believe that he is coming to this tiny little place — a place that is small, but full of heart,” said Silvia del Castillo, 84, who has lived at the home of the Little Sisters of the Destitute Elderly for three years.

The pontiff will visit the home Monday before presiding over a Mass expected to draw more than a million people to Las Palmas Air Base in Lima.

Leo’s visit to Peru marked the final leg of his three-nation tour of South America and its emotional highlight, given the more than two decades that the former Robert Prevost spent there as a missionary priest and later bishop. Leo has said it was where he learned “what it means to be a shepherd.”

The pope was in Peru during the coronavirus pandemic and helped the older persons' home at the time.

Peruvians know him as Father Roberto

The humble home in Callao provides 60 residents with food, medicine and occasional recreational activities to keep up their spirits.

“For me, this home has meant a new life,” said Del Castillo, whose only daughter is unable to care for her due to an autoimmune disease. “When you’re old and have nowhere else to go, and people open their hearts to you, even before they open the doors of their home, you find happiness. That is what these dear sisters have given me.”

The Little Sisters of the Destitute Elderly are a congregation founded in Spain in 1873 by the priest Saturnino López Novoa and Saint Teresa Jornet, who was canonized a century later for her love and service to those most in need.

During his time as bishop, Leo focused much of his effort on supporting the poorest residents in the area, including those in the Callao province community of Pachacutec, distributing water, medicine and thousands of chickens and pigs.

Callao Mayor César Pérez told The Associated Press that Father Roberto, as he is known to the Peruvian people, would drive approximately 12 hours from Chiclayo in northern Peru to Callao during the pandemic because he wanted to ensure the well-being of older residents.

Leo delivered food and other supplies to the home but did not enter the facility in order to protect the residents from the virus, Pérez said.

Callao home has limited resources

Renovations ahead of the Pope’s visit to the home were carried out and paid for by the Callao municipal government. The nursing home is funded through donations from some of the residents’ families when they are able. That leaves limited resources to care for all the residents.

“We truly value and are deeply grateful for the help in renovating the space and improving the quality of life for our elderly residents,” Sister María Agripina Garrido said Friday during a ceremony marking the completion of the project.

While some residents are confined to their beds or must use wheelchairs, Delia Chávez, 82, moves with a slow but steady gait and is able to climb stairs.

“The sisters are kind. They help us with everything they can,” she said. “When they have medicine to give us, they do, but it’s a modest home with limited funds. So, if a medication is very expensive, the family has to buy it.”

Chávez moved to the nursing facility following the death of her husband. She misses her home but living alone was not a viable option and her three children are unable to provide full-time care.

In Peru, 32% of impoverished households as of 2025 included at least one adult over the age of 65, according to the National Institute of Statistics and Informatics.

“Sometimes, when my son is on vacation, he takes me out of the home for a while, but this time I told him, ‘No! I’m going to see the pope,'” Chávez said, beaming with joy.