A reality check awaits for the Raiders as a tough 6-game stretch begins at the Chargers

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — NFL coaches will never discount the value of a victory, no matter the opponent, but it's about to get real for the Raiders .

Las Vegas, fresh off Sunday's 27-13 victory over the woeful and quite young Miami Dolphins, is getting ready for a six-game stretch against opponents who could reveal exactly where the Raiders are in their rebuild.

That begins Sunday at the Los Angeles Chargers, followed by matchups with New Orleans, Kansas City, New England, Buffalo and the Los Angeles Rams. The games against the Chargers, Saints and Patriots are on the road.

“You learn about everybody in this pressure cooker that we work in, and that’s what makes the NFL so fun,” coach Klint Kubiak said. “So, yes, there’s a tough stretch coming up because that’s what the NFL is, but we just try to look one game at a time.”

Some of the Week 1 results might not indicate the strength of the Raiders' upcoming opponents.

Four of the six teams that are next up on the Raiders' schedule lost their openers, and the Chiefs were hosting Denver on Monday night. But the Chargers won 11 games each of the past two years, the Saints were a 2-point conversion away from beating Detroit, the Patriots played in the Super Bowl last season, and the Rams went into the season as the favorites to win it all.

The Bills and Chiefs are also among the Super Bowl favorites and should challenge a Raiders team that went 3-14 last season.

There is hope in Las Vegas that better days are ahead, and sportsbooks give the Raiders a consensus 6 1/2-win total. Kubiak showed his offensive creativity against the Dolphins, an element that has been missing in recent seasons in Las Vegas. Kirk Cousins threw three touchdown passes and Ashton Jeanty produced 147 yards rushing and receiving.

Las Vegas' defense also might be better than expected. The Raiders dominated the line of scrimmage, sacking Malik Willis five times and holding De'Von Achane — who rushed for 1,350 yards in 2025 — to 36 yards on 11 carries.

The game, however, also highlighted some of the Raiders' concerns. Cousins didn't test the Dolphins deep, and the offense dried up in the fourth quarter with just 3 yards and two first downs.

“Just overall, I thought (we) just lost our steam,” Kubiak said. “That being said, we put ourselves in good position in the first half, and we just got to play four quarters of football. Was really pleased the way our defense played four quarters of football.”

The Raiders can't afford bad quarters in this upcoming slate, but the franchise seems to come up with an unexpected win every season. Las Vegas won at New England last season, at Baltimore in 2024 and at Kansas City in 2023.

Maybe there will be another such win coming soon. Either way, the Raiders will have a much better idea of where they stand by the time November arrives.

What’s working

The offensive line was statistically the NFL's worst last season, but it figured to be better after adding three-time Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum and left guard Spencer Burford. The Raiders also got back standout left tackle Kolton Miller from an ankle injury last year.

So far, so good. Cousins wasn't sacked and was seldom pressured, and Jeanty and Mike Washington Jr. combined to rush for 143 yards with a 4.8-yard average.

What needs help

Cousins threw two passes that looked out of place for a 15-year veteran quarterback who otherwise played efficiently. Both passes were intercepted, allowing Miami to stay within range of the Raiders.

Stock up

The Raiders' special teams had an off year last season. That appears to be a one-year anomaly. Dylan Laube had kickoff returns of 45 and 50 yards, Malik Benson brought back a punt 23 yards, AJ Cole averaged 63.3 yards per punt and Matt Gay made both field goal attempts.

Stock down

Kubiak wasn't pleased with how the Raiders ended the game, and the fourth quarter wasn't good. Take away the final drive when the team knelt down, Las Vegas punted three times and had an interception.

Injuries

TE Brock Bowers (knee) and CB Darien Porter (foot) are day to day, Kubiak said.

Key number

75% — The Raiders' red-zone touchdown rate. Las Vegas went 3 for 4, and the drive that didn't end in a TD still produced a field goal. Las Vegas was 26th last season with a 50% conversion rate.

Next steps

The Raiders visit the AFC West rival Chargers on Sunday.

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