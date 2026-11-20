TOKYO (AP) — Japanese police said Friday that a search is still underway for a Chinese man in his 20s who went missing while climbing Mount Fuji 10 days ago.

The man, identified as Chen Jie in media reports, was reported missing by a friend on Nov. 9, while climbing the famed mountain, Yamanashi Prefectural police said. Rescue efforts have been ongoing both on foot and by helicopters, but he has not been found.

His family is offering a 500,000 yuan ($75,000) reward to anyone who finds him alive, and 100,000 yuan to anyone who recovers his body, media reports said. Worries are growing that people may take risks to get the reward money.

According to the reports, the man was climbing with two friends who turned back halfway into the climb, likely on account of bad weather, but he decided to keep going. One of the friends got worried when contact couldn’t be made and called police, the reports say.

The Chinese Embassy in Tokyo did not immediately respond to calls.

Mount Fuji is a popular and relatively safe hiking spot during the summer climbing season. But it is not advisable to try climbing it in November, as weather conditions can be harsh.

The iconic mountain — Japan’s tallest at 3,776 meters (12,390 feet) — has been depicted in woodblock prints by Hokusai of the Edo Era , a 19th century period, and is admired by many for its elegant shape, especially when capped with snow or reflected in nearby lakes.

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