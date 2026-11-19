A third Ukrainian aerial attack in four days on the key Kerch Bridge linking Russia and illegally annexed Crimea halted rail traffic across the span, a Russian official said Thursday, after earlier strikes shut down the road.

Train traffic across the bridge stopped after the overnight strike while authorities assessed the damage but it was to be restored starting from around 4 p.m. local time (1300 GMT) on Thursday, the Moscow-appointed head of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, said.

The Ukrainian strikes seemed calculated to embarrass Russian President Vladimir Putin as he met in China with President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump, as well as demonstrate that Kyiv still holds cards in the war and undermine Russia's arguments that its victory is inevitable.

The Kerch Bridge is a key artery for military and civilian supplies to Crimea, which Moscow seized in defiance of international law in 2014. It is a potent symbol of Russia’s illegal annexation and has been a prime target for Ukraine.

The attack came hours before the start of talks in Berlin on Thursday between U.S. envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy alongside European leaders.

Kushner and Witkoff have led efforts to end nearly five years of war following Russia’s all-out invasion of its neighbor and recently have mediated new discussions , though the talks have yielded no major breakthrough.

Kushner said on X on Thursday that Washington’s priority at the meeting is to “further strengthen our close coordination with Ukraine and Europe, work toward a unified position on the key elements of a lasting peace, and to jointly prepare the agenda and proposed format for the next round of multilateral negotiations.”

The meeting will also explore how Ukraine’s European backers can fit into postwar security arrangements . Kyiv wants to ensure that Russia doesn’t invade again, while Moscow wants to keep the NATO military alliance away from its borders.

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine