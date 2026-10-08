A tough first loss for the Raiders, now a quick turnaround at New England

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Previous Raiders teams were more than accustomed to the feeling of coming off a loss, but this year's team is surprisingly experiencing it for the first time about a month into the season.

Las Vegas had every chance to remain unbeaten this past Sunday before losing 30-27 to Kansas City , which until last season had won nine consecutive AFC West titles. The Chiefs (4-0) now look as if they could be ready to begin another streak.

Now the Raiders must turn their attention to Sunday's game at New England and forget how close they came to beating the Chiefs.

“I think we just have so much to be focused on now moving forward that keeps our attention on today, really,” quarterback Kirk Cousins said Wednesday. “That’s what mature teams got to do is be able to respond and look ahead and keep pushing no matter what happens.”

This was expected to be a rebuilding season for the Raiders under first-year coach Klint Kubiak, but after winning their first three games, they appeared to be ahead of schedule. Las Vegas (3-1) remains in position to make an unexpected playoff run.

The numbers certainly are in the Raiders' favor. Of the 49 teams to open a season 3-1 since the playoffs expanded in 2020, 38 qualified for the postseason.

But this also is a challenging part of their schedule. The Chiefs have been the class of the AFC, and the Patriots were in the Super Bowl just eight months ago. After this weekend, the Raiders host Buffalo and the Los Angeles Rams — the two consensus betting favorites to win the Super Bowl.

Simply facing the Patriots alone should be enough to get the Raiders' full attention.

“It's not about who exactly we're playing,” defensive end Maxx Crosby said. “No matter what, we want to be the best version of ourselves. We know New England's a great team and we're going on the road again, so we got a lot of work to do until we get to Sunday.

“They got a team coming off the appearance in the Super Bowl, so we know we got to be at our absolute best.”

Crosby is well aware of the team's prior struggles. He was perhaps the best player on the teams that over the previous two seasons combined to win seven games. Las Vegas already has as many wins as last year's team, which went 3-14.

“You just got to be present,” Crosby said. “You got to be focused on right now, and that’s all you can keep your mind at. Because if you’re thinking too far ahead, too far behind, worry about the loss the week before or the win the week before, it’s all an illusion.”

Kubiak said he wasn't concerned about the team having the proper focus.

“A very mature group,” Kubiak said. “Moving on, ready for the next opponent.”

Injury update

Wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr., who has been out all season with a hamstring injury, practiced in full Wednesday to open his 21-day window. During that span, the Raiders can activate Thornton and add him to the 53-man roster, place him on season-ending IR or release or trade him.

“It would be good to get him back out there and get him playing and reacclimating,” Kubiak said. “He’s a great teammate. He’s a great person. He’s worked really hard. He stayed patient, had a great attitude, and was the kind of guy you really pull for.”

Right guard Jackson Powers-Johnson (groin) went through a limited practice. He did not play against the Chiefs.

Wide receiver Jalen Nailor (concussion) did not practice. He was hurt against Kansas City.

Familiar foe

Kubiak was Seattle's offensive coordinator when the Seahawks beat the Patriots in last season's Super Bowl.

“They were a great defense last season,” Kubiak said. “They’re a great defense this season with a lot of talented players, really talented coaching staff. They play hard, and this is a defense that we have a ton of respect for.”

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