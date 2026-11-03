A Tuesday flight and a 6-day week: Bengals tweak their Madrid routine for Falcons

CINCINNATI (AP) — Zac Taylor learned plenty about preparing for an international game in 2019 when the Cincinnati Bengals faced the Los Angeles Rams in London.

That's why the Bengals have a different schedule for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons in Madrid, Spain.

The Bengals will leave on Tuesday after practicing in Cincinnati. They will have Wednesday off and then practice Thursday and Friday at the Spanish National Team Training Facility.

Taylor said the decision to go two days earlier compared to the London trip was to get the players acclimated as quickly as possible and be fresh on Sunday.

“The week shapes up different. It speeds up the coaches a bit so that the comfort of being here in our office is different than on the road. As much as you can get done here before you get on the plane, you’d prefer to do that. Clean things up as you go,” Taylor said. “You treat it like a six-day week.”

Even though the Bengals are headed to Europe, the focus will remain on continuing momentum after three straight wins.

Cincinnati is off to a 5-2 start for the first time since 2021 after rallying for a 43-36 overtime victory over the Tennessee Titans .

Taylor and company will also look to get off to quicker starts. The Bengals have rallied from 13-point, first-half deficits the past two weeks, becoming the first team since New Orleans in 2020 to accomplish that.

According to Sportradar, it is the third time the Bengals have ever done it, also in 1981 and 2001.

Defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence said even though the Bengals will have some time for sightseeing, the focus remains on improving to 6-2 and being tied with Pittsburgh atop the AFC North before a pivotal rematch in Cincinnati in prime time on Nov. 15.

“Just knowing that we’re there for business and to prepare like that and start fast, which we haven’t done. This is another opportunity for us to start fast,” he said.

Taylor noted that the trip abroad is also a chance to expand Who Dey Nation and continue to see some support from some of their European fans.

“I’m certain we have a lot in Spain that will come watch us play. I’m certain that we’ll recruit new fans as we’re over there and they get a chance to learn some of our players and get to buy some of our gear and get to be lifelong fans after a trip like this. That part is not lost on me and that part I think that we should all embrace,” he said.

"That’s why I like going over there on Tuesday and getting our players a chance to go over there and get acclimated with the culture and area that we otherwise might not ever go to.

“But at the end of the day, we’re there to win. We’re there to get our fourth win in a row. We’re there to get to 6-2. We’re there to beat the Falcons. That’s priority No. 1 and then the other stuff, I think our guys will be mature enough to handle all that stuff in between.”

What’s working

Joe Burrow is the fourth quarterback in league history with at least four touchdown passes and a passer rating of at least 115 in three consecutive games, joining Peyton Manning (2004 with Indianapolis), Russell Wilson (2020 with Seattle) and Matthew Stafford (2025 with the Los Angeles Rams).

What needs help

The Bengals have allowed touchdowns on the first possession in three straight games while opponents have scored on their first possession in five of seven games. The 27 points allowed on first drives (three touchdowns, two field goals) is tied for fourth most in the league.

Stock up

LB Demetrius Knight Jr. went through the “A” gap on a draw play and tackled Titans RB Tony Pollard in end zone for the Bengals first safety since 2024.

Stock down

Guard Dylan Fairchild was called for two penalties, including holding that nullified a 20-yard touchdown pass to Chase Brown during the second quarter.

Key injuries

Rookie DE Cashius Howell had wrist surgery Sunday night and will likely be placed on injured reserve. CB DJ Turner (heel) will be questionable during the week.

Key numbers

5: Consecutive games with a receiving touchdown by tight end Mike Gesicki, the longest active streak in the league. Baltimore's Mark Andrews and Kansas City's Travis Kelce are the only active tight ends with longer streaks in the past 10 years at six games.

Up next

The Bengals play their third international game in franchise history. The two previous ones were in London — a 27-27 tie against Washington in 2016 and 24-10 loss to the Rams in 2019.

See AP’s full NFL coverage here