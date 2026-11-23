FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — TCU interim head coach Andy Avalos says the Horned Frogs are now focused on the short week going into their regular-season finale following “the wave of emotions” that players and staff went through after the firing of Sonny Dykes .

“Football took a back seat yesterday,” Avalos said Monday, the day after the coaching change. “There's times in life when football needs to take the back seat and it did, and to take care of each other in the building. And, frankly, dust ourselves off a little bit, and then let's go.”

The Horned Frogs (5-6, 3-5 Big 12), who could still get bowl eligible, play Thursday night at No. 9 Texas Tech (10-1, 7-1). The defending Big 12 champ Red Raiders get back in the conference championship game with a win.

"It’s ball now. We’ve got to make sure, No. 1, that we’re our best,” Avalos said. “And given the circumstances, being our best mentally is the first thing at hand. That’s where it starts, and then putting the plan together and identifying what are the things that we need to do well.”

TCU's defense has been good under Avalos

Avalos is in his third season as TCU’s defensive coordinator. Before that, he was head coach at Boise State, his alma mater, and went 22-14 from 2021-23.

TCU’s defense has been one of the best in the Big 12 all season, leading the league in points allowed (17.3 per game) and ranking second in total defense (315 yards per game). But the Horned Frogs have scored more than 22 points against a Power Four opponent only once this season, and lost that game 29-28 at Arizona on Nov. 6.

Dykes led TCU to an undefeated regular season and the College Football Playoff national championship game four years ago in his first season, but didn’t win enough after that. The Frogs are 28-21 overall since the start of the 2023 season, with a 17-18 record in Big 12 games, and haven't come close to another conference title game or playoff appearance.

Dykes was fired Sunday, several hours after a 38-17 loss in the home finale to undefeated No. 2 Utah, which scored three touchdowns in the final 5:46 after the Horned Frogs erased a 17-0 halftime deficit to tie the game. Their five losses before that had all been one-score losses, by a combined 25 points.

Avalos could be a candidate to replace Dykes

When Avalos was asked if he wanted to be considered for the full-time job, he responded that his primary focus was getting the players ready for the regular-season finale. But he said multiple times that he has loved being at TCU and in Fort Worth.

“It’s in times like this right now, when being in the position we are, that’s what motivates you," Avalos said. “That’s what gives you the energy, the focus, the drive to go forward, to do it right and to finish this right, because of the things that we’ve experienced since we’ve been here.”

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