A Wyoming grad student who allegedly poisoned a colleague has been arrested fleeing to China

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A Wyoming microbiology graduate student from China has been arrested on accusations she poisoned the tea of a fellow student who had pending patents and with whom she didn’t get along, then tried to flee the country after police questioned her.

Aili Wang, 32, was arrested Oct. 6 at Los Angeles International Airport, where prosecutors allege she sought to return to China. With her were laptops, electronic storage devices and documents now in the possession of police, who allege Wang was seen on surveillance video rummaging through the desk of the victim who specialized in research similar to what she once did in China.

Wang remained jailed without bail Tuesday in Los Angeles. She allegedly bought a chemical, acrylamide, over eBay, and it was first detected when the alleged victim’s wife and others tested water from the coffee maker he used to brew tea.

U.S. officials for years have accused China of stealing intellectual property from American universities.

Wang had no attorney listed in court documents. The AP tried to reach her via email and LinkedIn messages.