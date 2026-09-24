A young Dolphins secondary braces for Patrick Mahomes as the Chiefs visit

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins were dismantled on defense by Kirk Cousins and Brock Purdy in the first two games of the season.

Next up: another tough challenge Sunday when three-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs visit.

Cousins and Purdy completed more than 70% of their passes against the Dolphins' young defense, which will need to brace for another veteran quarterback known for his ability to put a strain on opposing secondaries.

“Very difficult to prepare for, but I think we’re all excited for the challenge,” Dolphins coach Jeff Hafley said. “I think everybody has a lot of respect for what he’s done in this league. I have a ton of respect for how he’s come back from his injury and seems to have not missed a step.”

The Dolphins may have found a recipe for success to avoid a third straight double-digit loss: lean on the run game and speedy back De'Von Achane, while keeping the ball out of the hands of Mahomes and All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce.

It worked in the first half against San Francisco. Before unraveling in the second half of an eventual 35-13 loss, Miami rushed for 84 yards while limiting the 49ers to just two possessions.

“De’Von’s a great player, we lean on him,” wide receiver Malik Washington said. “And as that continues to get going, the pass game will get going and we’ll just feed off of each other. But I think that right there up front, just running the ball is going to be us.”

None of Miami's first-half drives ended in touchdowns. That certainly won't work against the Chiefs, who are averaging 32 points.

Kansas City is off to a 2-0 start thanks largely to a balanced offense bolstered by former Seattle running back Kenneth Walker III. The reigning Super Bowl MVP began the season with consecutive games of more than 175 scrimmage yards, creating room for Mahomes to have more success through the air. The Chiefs are averaging an NFL-best 457.5 yards through two games, which is about 137 more than their per-game average last season.

It'll be the third straight game the Dolphins — whose only Pro Bowler on the roster is Achane — are going up against a team with multiple All-Pros.

Lopsided roster matchups aside, Andy Reid has coached long enough in the NFL to never underestimate an opponent.

“You've got to focus on getting better,” Reid said. "There's too much parity in this league — that's what our focus is. All the outside noise and that, I've just got to get better, and the rest of the guys have to get better. That's where we're at.”

Need to know

Kansas City (2-0) at Miami (0-2)

When/where to watch: Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS.

Latest odds: Chiefs by 11 1/2.

Against the spread: Chiefs 1-1, Dolphins 0-2.

Last week: Chiefs beat Colts 33-30 in OT; Dolphins lost to 49ers 35-13.

Last meeting: Chiefs beat Dolphins 33-27 on Dec. 13, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Series record: Chiefs lead 17-16.

Matchup to watch

Mahomes vs Dolphins' pass defense. Miami's young secondary allowed Purdy to complete 20 of 22 passes for three touchdowns last week, in part because of communication issues that led to explosive plays. They'll have a tough challenge against Mahomes, who can extend plays and force defensive backs to cover longer than usual. Another matchup to watch will be Walker against the Dolphins' run defense, which showed improvement last week after struggling against Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty in Week 1.

Stats and stuff

— Walker is the first Chiefs player with at least 175 yards from scrimmage in back-to-back games since Larry Johnson did it over the final three games of the 2005 season.

— Walker leads the NFL in yards rushing (369) and yards from scrimmage (369) through the first two weeks.

— Kansas City eclipsed 350 yards passing and 150 yards rushing against the Colts, the first time doing that since the 2018 season. The Chiefs also had more than 500 yards total offense for the first time since 2022.

— Mahomes threw for 382 yards and three TDs last week against Indianapolis.

— Kelce had nine catches for 101 yards and a score against Indianapolis. He also broke Marshall Faulk’s record for yards after the catch (6,287) since the stat was counted in the league record book starting in 1992.

— Chiefs first-round pick Mansoor Delane is expected to play against Miami. The cornerback hurt his shoulder on an interception in the first quarter of his debut against Denver. He suited up against Indianapolis as an emergency, but did not play.

— The Dolphins are the only team in the NFL that has not produced a sack through the first two games. Miami has also allowed a league-high nine sacks.

— Seven Dolphins rookies have combined for 13 total starts and 842 snaps, both of which are the most in the NFL.

— The three quarterbacks the Dolphins are facing to start the season — Cousins, Purdy and Mahomes — have combined for 344 career starts, 33 playoff starts and six Super Bowl appearances.

—- WR Caleb Douglas (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday, and it's uncertain what his status will be Sunday. That'll force the Dolphins to lean more on Washington and rookie Chris Bell, who's coming off an ACL injury. Edge rusher Chop Robinson returned to practice this week and will likely play after missing Week 2 with a concussion.

AP Sports Writer Dave Skretta in Kansas City, Missouri, contributed to this report.

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