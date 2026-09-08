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Aaron Donald ruled out of the Rams' season opener against the 49ers, won't travel to Australia

The defensive star will miss the season opener in Australia; the team decided to prioritize his physical conditioning

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Aaron Donald ruled out of the Rams' season opener against the 49ers, won't travel to Australia
Aaron Donald ruled out of the Rams' season opener against the 49ers, won't travel to Australia

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Aaron Donald won't play in the Los Angeles Rams’ season opener against the 49ers in Melbourne, Australia, delaying the three-time Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year’s return to the field after ending his retirement last month.

“I think he’ll be ready to go sooner rather than later. But we’re making a decision that we think is best for him and for our team,” coach Sean McVay said Tuesday.

Donald rejoined the Rams in August after two seasons away from the team, and the eight-time first team All-Pro has been working his way back into game shape. But with a 16-hour flight on deck ahead of the game, which will take place Friday morning local time at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, McVay decided the prudent decision was to keep Donald at home and allow him to continue his preparations.

“He’s as great a competitor as there is,” McVay said. “Wants to be out there. Wants to influence and affect positive change for us. But I think he also understands there’s a necessary ramp up.”

See AP’s full NFL coverage here

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