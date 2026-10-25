Aaron Glenn's seat heating up as Jets fall to 2-5 after loss to winless Dolphins

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Glenn still insists the New York Jets are heading in the right direction.

That’s becoming a tougher sell by the week to many frustrated fans who have serious doubts as to whether he should even be the coach beyond this season.

Yes, the hot seat under Glenn is now scorching.

The Jets’ latest low point came Sunday in a 28-25 loss to the previously winless Miami Dolphins , a team in a full rebuild under a first-year coach in Jeff Hafley. It was a chance for Glenn and his squad to make a statement, and they did: Things are not good at 2-5.

“When it comes to this game, highly disappointed,” Glenn said. “Disappointed in myself, first and foremost.”

Glenn, a former Jets star cornerback who’s in his second season as coach, is now 5-19 overall and dropped to 0-8 against AFC East opponents with the loss to Miami.

New York has the NFL’s longest active postseason drought at 15 consecutive years — and things need to turn around dramatically to avoid it from reaching 16 straight. In spite of all that, Glenn said the Jets are on the right path.

“The reason why I would say that is because there is no quit in these guys,” Glenn said. “Listen, I know what the record is, I do. But I know what I feel about these players and I know how these players play.”

The Jets trailed 21-7 at halftime after allowing Malik Willis and the Dolphins to score touchdowns on their first two possessions for Miami's first lead in any game this season.

New York’s defense stiffened in the second half and the offense made a late push by cutting the deficit to 28-25 with 3:24 left. But the Jets couldn’t stop Willis on a game-sealing fourth-and-1 push up the middle.

“We came out in the second half and, man, I think it was probably doom and gloom from everything outside of (the locker room),” Glenn said. “But inside this locker room, the guys were ready to go and I think they showed up.

“Listen, I know that we’re not where we need to be. But I totally believe that we’re on the right track.”

Glenn's defense is not playing as expected

The scrutiny of Glenn is sure to ratchet up, especially since the defense for which he calls plays has mostly underachieved. The Dolphins came in tied for last in the NFL in scoring offense and near the bottom in yards per game. But they had touchdown drives of 14 and 15 plays in the first half.

“We definitely want to get off to a better start, especially when you put the defense out first,” safety Dane Belton said. “We expect a different result.”

Offensive coordinator Frank Reich is also facing heavy criticism. After a promising start to the season, the Jets' offense has struggled with consistency. They appeared to be in good shape after matching the Dolphins' opening TD drive, but then Geno Smith was intercepted. New York punted on its next drive, took a knee to end the first half and then missed a field goal before getting its next touchdown in the third quarter.

“For us, we’ve got to maximize every single drive, every opportunity and get touchdowns,” Smith said. “Today we did a better job, but it wasn’t enough.”

Garrett Wilson's touches remain a glaring issue

After a week during which Reich — and Glenn — insisted the Jets must make sure Garrett Wilson gets touches early and often, the star wide receiver didn't get his first official target until just over four minutes into the third quarter. He finished with just two catches for 26 yards on three targets.

“A player of his magnitude, we have to do everything we can to try to get him the ball,” Glenn said. “I’m going to put that on myself, of him not getting the targets that he needs because, trust me, that’s in the gameplan to make sure that he gets the ball.”

When asked who's responsible for Wilson's targets, Glenn again said that's on him, but added: “I’m going to do everything I can to try to make sure I’m in Frank’s ear to make sure we get him the ball.”

Wilson, who has held his tongue publicly to not amplify his frustration, tried to downplay his lack of targets against the Dolphins.

“It’s all right,” he said. “Just disappointed in the result of the game. It happens.”

The Jets have another home game next week when they face the Las Vegas Raiders. There were plenty of boos from the stands during this one. It could get a lot worse if Glenn and his squad don't improve — and fast.

“We’ve got to play better and our fans deserve better than that, and that starts with me,” Glenn said. “I’m going to make sure I do everything I can this week to get our guys ready to play our next game. Sunday can’t get here fast enough for us.”

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