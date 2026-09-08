Aaron Judge activated from 60-day injured list by New York Yankees

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge was reinstated from the 60-day injured list Monday night by the New York Yankees.

The three-time MVP hasn't played since May 31 because of a broken right rib. New York was off Monday and is scheduled to open a three-game series at home Tuesday night against the Colorado Rockies.

Judge traveled with the Yankees on their recent trip to the West Coast. He took batting practice on the field multiple times last weekend in San Diego and ran the bases as he worked toward his return.

The slugger will rejoin New York's active roster without going on a minor league rehab assignment first. Throughout his absence, Judge said he wouldn't need a stint in the minors to get ready.

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