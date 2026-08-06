Abrams hits tiebreaking triple in 11th and pitcher Mikolas drives in run as Nats beat Phils 10-4

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — CJ Abrams hit a tiebreaking, two-run triple in Washington's six-run 11th inning, pitcher Miles Mikolas drove in a run in his first at-bat since 2021, and the Nationals snapped their seven-game skid with a 10-4 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday night.

Luis Arraez went deep in his second game for the Phillies, whose four-game winning streak ended. Brady House homered for Washington.

After Jacob Young walked to put runners on first and second with no outs, Abrams drove an 0-1 knuckle curve from Caleb Kilian (3-7) to deep center field. Derek Hill hit his head against the outfield railing while trying to make a leaping catch at the wall, and the ball caromed toward right field. Hill was down for several minutes before gingerly walking off the field with the help of Phillies trainers.

After Abrams' triple, Mikolas, Thursday's scheduled starter, entered as a pinch-hitter. He got a bunt down and Abrams beat the throw to the plate with a headfirst slide to make it 7-4. Excluding Shohei Ohtani, Mikolas became the third major league pitcher since the universal designated hitter was adopted in 2022 to drive in a run.

The Phillies acquired Kilian with Arraez from the San Francisco Giants on Monday for a pair of minor leaguers.

A night after he had two hits and drove in two runs in his Phillies debut, Arraez led off the second inning with a drive off the foul pole in right field. It was the fifth home run this season for the three-time batting champion and four-time All-Star.

Clayton Beeter (4-3) allowed Trea Turner’s tying sacrifice fly in the 10th. Washington took a 4-3 lead in the top of the frame without a hit against José Alvarado.

The game was delayed by 25 minutes at the start because of rain.

Phillies starter Andrew Painter did not return for the fifth inning due to left hamstring tightness. The rookie right-hander allowed three hits and one run with four strikeouts and a walk.

Up next

Phillies LHP Cristopher Sánchez (14-4, 2.61) opposes Mikolas (3-8, 5.67) in the finale of the four-game series on Thursday night.

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