LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Adam Zouagui kicked a 50-yard field goal as time as expired to lift Kentucky to a 24-21 win over No. 18 Louisville on Saturday.

The Wildcats (8-4) ended the Cardinals’ six-game winning streak and reclaimed the Governor’s Cup following two straight setbacks in the series. Both teams ended the regular season at 8-4 and await their bowl destination when invitations are announced next week.

Converted tight end Mikkel Skinner rushed for 121 yards and a touchdown to pace Kentucky. Skinner ran for 106 yards in the second half to give the Kentucky offense a lift. The Cardinals (8-4, No. 19 CFP) outgained Kentucky 353-278 but couldn’t overcome an early 14-0 deficit.

Kentucky quarterback Kenny Minchey threw for 124 yards and a touchdown. Kenny Darby caught four passes for 72 yards and Willie Rodriguez caught a 6-yard touchdown pass in the first half.

Kentucky scored on its first two possessions and led 14-0 before the Cardinals used a field goal and a touchdown to make it 14-10 at halftime. The Wildcats stretched the margin to 21-10 with a score at the 7:44 mark of the third quarter.

Following a fumble recovery, Louisville eventually tied the score at 21-21 on a 6-yard touchdown run by quarterback Lincoln Kienholtz, followed by his flip to Keyjuan Brown to complete a 2-point conversion with 6:43 remaining.

Kienholtz threw for 150 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 91 yards and a score.

The Takeaway

Louisville: Leading rusher Isaac Brown injured his leg on the opening kickoff and didn’t return. Brown rushed for 834 yards and eight touchdowns in the first 11 games ... Louisville had outscored the Wildcats 82-14 in the past three games between the two instate rivals. ... The Cardinals honored ESPN announcer and former player Tom Jackson with patches on their helmets. Jackson played for the Cardinals from 1970-72 and died on No. 20 at the age of 75.

Kentucky: The Wildcats were in the conversation for a spot in the College Football Playoffs after a perfect (4-0) October, but ended with three straight setbacks in four games this month, dropping out of contention for a coveted spot in the CFP. ... Kentucky was without running back C.J. Baxter and backup Jason Patterson. The players had combined for 1,119 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns this season.

Up next

Louisville: A bowl game.

Kentucky: A bowl game.

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