SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Safety Adon Shuler has experienced many memorable moments during his four seasons at No. 3 Notre Dame.

Saturday night's Senior Day festivities will be unforgettable for another reason — his father, Don, won't be there to celebrate one of the most meaningful nights in his son's football career. Shuler's father died one week before the Fighting Irish opened their season against Wisconsin, and instead of honoring his father by sitting out, Shuler played and made seven tackles in the 41-13 victory.

Now, 2 1/2 months later, one of the team's captains is preparing for what could be his home finale without the man who taught him some of life's most important lessons.

“You have to run to adversity,” Adon Shuler said earlier this week. “That’s something we talked about a lot (when I) was a kid. If it’s easy, it’s probably not the right path. You’re not always dealt the right cards in life. He told me from Day 1, ‘You ain’t going to be dealt the right cards, you just have to be OK with it and change the narrative and change how people either view you or how they want to be (viewed).’"

The 6-foot, 205-pound New Jersey prep star used those words as fuel throughout this season, especially when things didn't go as expected.

They could be helpful again if it turns out Notre Dame (9-1, No. 6 CFP) does host one more game. The Irish (9-1, No. 6 CFP) will put their playoff aspirations — and first-round bye hopes — on the line Saturday when they face SMU (7-3).

And while Shuler's father won’t be at the game in person, Shuler will feel his spirt and be fueled by his influence as he has all season. The journey has not been easy for the 21-year-old to navigate, and his teammates and coaches have helped him cope with the loss.

“I feel like just being there is real good for a teammate,” cornerback Jayden Sanders said. “Not like over pushing, but being there when he needs you. If you see him down, you can check on him, ask how he’s doing.”

But Shuler has been helping others, too.

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman said what impressed him most was that instead of focusing on his own grief, Shuler spent his time supporting his mother, Fran, and his brothers, Donte and Donovan.

It's a selflessness teammates see in the locker room every day — whether it's football-related or making sure teammates are taking care of their academic responsibilities.

“Adon’s leadership goes many different places,” Sanders said. “It goes from leading on the field to communicating with everybody to making sure somebody’s in the right spot.”

On Saturday, Shuler will be surrounded by his two families — the one his mother and late father created and the one he chose to join at Notre Dame. He needed both to help him get through the pain and through the season. a season in which he has thrived.

Shuler enters Notre Dame’s final two games ranked third on the team with 42 tackles, one interception and one forced fumble.

“I would just say my teammates, playing football, doing things that I love,” Shuler said, describing how he found the strength to excel. "I appreciate my teammates and the coaching staff for being the same people they are every day, no matter what happens in my life.”

Shuler has taken time to reflect on the qualities his father instilled in him — compassion, resilience and selflessness. It's likely to happen again during Saturday's festivities.

But then Shuler will get back to business — helping to slow down SMU's explosive offense and leading the Irish to another win in their quest to win their first national championship since 1988.

It's the most fitting tribute Shuler can think of to honor his father's legacy.

“That’s something he taught me a lot, to read people and be the light and the beacon around whoever I’m around,” he said. “I try not to (think about this being my home finale), just because when you start thinking about the future, it’s hard to drift in the moment."