DENVER (AP) — What if playing a board game could help you build connections with people you don’t know?

In Denver, what started as a way for Matt Martinez to find people to play board games has become a bimonthly Meetup with over 40 participants, known as Board Game Social.

“I didn’t expect this,” said Martinez over a game of Catan. “I normally would struggle to get three people to my house to play a board game. So it’s been very surprising that this many people have been showing up.”

Board games have been growing in popularity. Over 900 board game Meetup groups have been created throughout the U.S. as people look for ways to get away from screens, build community and do in-person activities. Groups can be found in such cities as Washington, D.C., Los Angeles and New York City.

A few tables over from Martinez, a group was playing a loud game of Taboo where two teams compete to guess as many words as they can in a given time without using “taboo” words. Jim Abajian, a participant, says it’s easier to build connections when you’re playing a game.

“Socializing in general is hard nowadays,” he said. “It really is. You gotta have something interesting to say. That’s why this is nice because we have something in common.”

Another player, Eric Duvic, blames working remotely for the lack of opportunities to make friends as an adult. “You don’t have the workplace, and you don’t have school,” he said. “What else are you going to do with the things that you have in common with other people?”

Retired social worker Jude Aiello remembers a time when it was easier to meet people. She said it’s harder nowadays.

“Things have changed so much, I’m a lot older,” she said. “There used to be community dances where you see the same people all the time. None of that is there anymore.”

Board Game Social meets twice a month at the Town Hall Collaborative in Denver, and is open to all ages 21+.

“You sit around at a table for long enough and figure out what common interests you have and start meeting up for other things too,” said co-founder Martinez.