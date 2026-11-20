WASHINGTON (AP) — A year ago, the Kansas City Current finished 21 points ahead of the rest of the league during the regular season, then were eliminated in their very first playoff game.

The Washington Spirit reached the title game for a second straight season, then lost for the second straight time.

One of those teams will celebrate a breakthrough Saturday night when Washington faces Kansas City in the National Women's Soccer League's championship game. The Current weren't nearly as good in the regular season as last year, but they've reached the final as the No. 4 seed. The Spirit were seeded third, but the way the bracket unfolded, they'll end up hosting each of their three postseason games. The title game is held at a predetermined site — and this season that's Washington's Audi Field.

“Yes, it would suck to lose again,” Spirit star Trinity Rodman said. “But yeah, I think it's extremely exciting. I don't think it gets less exciting each time.”

Both teams are emblematic of the NWSL’s growth. Two years ago the Current began playing in a stadium built specifically for women’s soccer. The Spirit feature one of the world’s most famous players in Rodman. Magic Johnson is a Spirit investor. Brittany and Patrick Mahomes are part of Kansas City’s ownership group.

The Current began play in 2021 and quickly made the final a year later. They lost that match — also played at Audi Field — to Portland. In 2025, Kansas City set single-season records for points, wins and shutouts, but the Current were knocked out in the quarterfinals by Gotham FC. This season Kansas City turned the tables, beating top-seeded Gotham in the semifinals on a late goal by Haley Hopkins .

Now the Current will face not only the Spirit, but an atmosphere known as “Rowdy Audi” at a venue where Washington has never lost in seven playoff games.

“I think (coach) Chris (Armas) had a great quote,” Hopkins said. “He said, 'We're away, but whenever we step on the field we're at home.' Carrying that mentality into this game is going to be really, really important for us.”

Kansas City went unbeaten at home during the regular season but was just 5-9-1 on the road. But the Current beat Gotham in New York in the semifinals. Washington, on the other hand, had a significantly better record on the road than at home during the regular season, but the Spirit beat Portland and Utah in the first two rounds at Audi.

“Having the chance to play three finals in a row, I think speaks a lot on what this team has been doing," Washington coach Adrián González said. "This one is unique and special because we can play at home, but for us there is no pressure. We are very grateful for having the chance to play.”

Rodman was a rookie in 2021 when the Spirit won the championship, so this will be her fourth appearance in the title game before turning 25.

“It should never be a moment where you get to the playoffs and you start changing a lot, and you start viewing things differently,” Rodman said. “The way you show up throughout the entire season should be the same way you show up for the playoffs. I think our team's been doing a great job at that."

See AP’s full NWSL coverage here