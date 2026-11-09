After another WR injury, the Chiefs could be active in the trade market ahead of Tuesday's deadline

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs coach Andy Reid has long lauded the tenacity of general manager Brett Veach when it comes to improving their roster.

Veach scours every team. Considers every option. Makes every call.

He might be real busy over the next 24 hours.

The Chiefs lost wide receiver Xavier Worthy to a hamstring injury late in their 35-12 rout of the New York Jets on Sunday, leaving them even more short-handed at a position of serious need. Tyquan Thornton already is on injured reserve with a fractured ankle, and fellow wide receivers Rashee Rice and Nikko Remigio have been dealing with injuries of their own for much of the season.

If the Chiefs weren't seriously looking for wide receiver help before Sunday, they almost certainly are now.

“As you know, Brett always keeps his eyes open. I don't have to say anything,” Reid said Monday, just over 24 hours before the NFL's trade deadline . “He's always looking and trying to improve the roster, so that part hasn't changed. He's out there searching."

There are plenty of intriguing options.

The Chiefs have been considered a landing spot for Brian Thomas Jr., who has fallen out of favor in Jacksonville. Josh Downs of the Colts has requested a trade in the final year of his contract. And the Cowboys' George Pickens also could be an interesting fit.

One of the issues with adding a receiver at this point in the season is that the learning curve for Reid's complex offensive system is steep. The Chiefs traded for Kadarius Toney in 2022 and DeAndre Hopkins in 2024 and neither made a massive impact.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who has been active on social media in the past when it comes to trades or the draft, was asked Sunday whether he would like to see someone added to the roster. He quickly deflected the question.

“I leave that all up to Veach and Coach Reid. Whoever's in the building, I go out there and try to make the most of it and win football games,” he said. “I think we've done a great job with a lot of different guys, and I see the work these guys put in every single day, and they're ready. They're ready to go out there and make plays when their number's called, and so I'll leave that up to those guys.”

What’s working

Kenneth Walker ran for 102 yards and a touchdown while catching four passes for 41 yards and two more scores against New York. His ability to catch the ball out of the backfield will be critical for Kansas City as it tries to weather its wide receiver injuries.

What needs help

Just about everything on special teams. Harrison Butker missed another field-goal attempt on Sunday, giving him an NFL-leading 17 misses since the start of last season. Most of the Chiefs' penalties came on special teams, including a holding call that wiped out a 69-yard punt return and a flag for illegal touching after a player stepped in the end zone before trying to down a punt.

Stock up

LB Drue Tranquill quietly led the Chiefs with 13 tackles on Sunday. Fellow LB Nick Bolton has long been the leading tackler for Kansas City, but having another player in Tranquill capable of mopping up stops would take a lot of pressure off Bolton.

Stock down

QB Justin Fields came into the game to run a quarterback sneak on third-and-1 and fumbled the ball away. Not good.

Injuries

Along with the injury to Worthy, Mahomes hurt his throwing elbow Sunday but managed to finish the game; Reid said Monday that Mahomes was considered day to day. Right tackle Jaylon Moore also is day to day with an ankle injury.

Key number

11 — The number of touchdowns for Walker this season, a career high. That is also the most touchdowns for a Chiefs player through eight games since 2006, when running back Larry Johnson reached the end zone that many times.

Next steps

The Chiefs visit Atlanta next Sunday before a game against Arizona. Both are 3-6 and last in their divisions.

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