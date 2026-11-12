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Agot and Berry each score 23 and Lamar wins 122-57 against Centenary
Lamar defeated Centenary in a basketball blowout; the home team secured a sixty-five point victory on Wednesday
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LA NACION
BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Abeeng Agot had 23 points and Quante Berry also scored 23 in Lamar’s 122-57 win over Centenary of Louisiana on Wednesday.
Agot added nine rebounds and three steals for the Cardinals (2-1). Berry added six rebounds and three steals. Dominic Eason shot 6 for 7, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.
Donnie Haney finished with 11 points for the Gents. Jalen Brown added 10 points and three steals for Centenary. Jaden Braden also had eight points.
Up next
Lamar visits Omaha in its next matchup on Tuesday.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
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