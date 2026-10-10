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Aidan Chiles throws for 3 TDs, runs in another: Northwestern rips Ball State 45-14

Northwestern defeated Ball State in a lopsided football game; the home team secured a forty-five to fourteen victory

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Aidan Chiles throws for 3 TDs, runs in another: Northwestern rips Ball State 45-14
Aidan Chiles throws for 3 TDs, runs in another: Northwestern rips Ball State 45-14Getty Images

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Aidan Chiles passed for three touchdowns for the second time this season and ran in another as Northwestern routed Ball State 45-14 in a non-conference matchup on Saturday.

Chiles threw for 272 yards on a 17 for 23 afternoon in Northwestern's second game at its swanky new Ryan Field. The 6-foot-4 senior transfer from Michigan State upped his season totals to nine passing TD's and six on the ground.

Griffin Wilde pulled in a touchdown, his third, and finished with 144 receiving yards. Drew Wagner and Alex Honig also caught passes for scores.

Caleb Komolafe rushed for a TD and Robert Fitzgerald returned an interception for a 15-yard score as the Wildcats (4-1) raced ahead early, stumbled briefly in the second quarter, then took charge in the second half.

Jackson Kleather added a 52-yard field goal.

Ball State's Keldric Luster passed for 209 yards (27 for 41) and a 2-yard touchdown to Jamarion McDougle as time ran out in the first half. TJ Horton punched in a TD from the 1 midway through the second quarter for the Cardinals' (1-5) first score.

Northwestern scored on its first four drives, then added a touchdown off Fitzgerald’s pick to build a 31-14 lead at the half.

Northwestern jumped ahead 7 on the opening drive when Chiles dashed in on a keeper after Ball State foiled three straight Wildcat rushing tries from within the 2.

Northwestern upped it to 14-0 on its second possession, capped by Chiles’ 17-yard TD pass to Wilde.

Komolafe scored on 14-yard rush up the middle 4:08 into the second upping it to 21-0. Chiles narrowly dodged a sack on a third-and-8 at the Ball State 30, but hit Hayden Eligon II with a 16-yard pass to set up the TD.

Horton punched into end zone at 8:20 to cut it to 21-7 after Luster led a 75-yard drive. Jackson Kleather’s field goal narrowly cleared the crossbar and made it 24-7 with 4:47 left in the half.

Pinned back on his own 12 on a third down, Luster’s pass intended for Jabari Smith was picked by Fitzgerald who ran it in for a TD and a 31-7 NU lead.

Luster atoned, tossing to McDougle in the end zone from the 2 on fourth down as time ran out in the half

Northwestern stopped Ball State’s punt formation sneak from its 36 5:29 into the third quarter. Two plays later, Chiles tossed a 12-yard TD to Wagner, and Northwestern led 38-14.

The takeaway

Ball State: Ball State and Luster showed signs of making a game of it in their second meeting with a Big Ten opponent this season. The Cardinals were pounded 56-3 in a season-opening loss at Ohio State

Northwestern: Chiles athleticism was display. He pounced on opportunities and got Northwestern out of a bit of trouble.

Wagner’s apparent 92-year punt return for a touchdown late in the third quarter was nullified by a series of penalties. A final infraction, sideline interference against Northwestern, put the Wildcats back in their 1 to start a drive with 4:34 left in the third.

Chiles engineered a 10-play, 99-yard drive after the odd call that culminated in 32-yard TD pass to Honig and a 45-14 Northwestern lead.

Up next

Ball State: At Mid-American Conference rival Bowling Green on Oct. 17.

Northwestern: Returns to Big Ten play at Michigan State on Oct. 17.

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