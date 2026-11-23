Traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday is shaping up to be a bit chaotic, following a cascade of glitches that have upended airlines the past week, the threat of storms on both coasts and soaring airfares.

No wonder Americans are feeling jittery going into the busiest travel week of the year.

On top of all that, there's concern that a big storm brewing along the East Coast could ground the big balloons in the 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade .

Flight delays and cancellations

The biggest unknown for travelers is whether airlines will be upended again by new system failures .

First there was the Federal Aviation Administration's network malfunction setting off the longest nationwide ground stop in 25 years. Then last week, both United Airlines and Delta Air Lines saw their own outages, leading to hundreds of flight delays.

Delta said Monday that its operations were stable Monday, a day after over 1,000 of its flights were delayed after an automated system that calculates aircraft weight malfunctioned.

“Delta teams are focused on keeping the operation moving safely and caring for our customers,” the airline said.

As of Monday morning, the flight-tracking website FlightAware said 7% of Delta’s flights were delayed.

Roundtrip domestic tickets for Thanksgiving are up more than one-third from the same time last year, according to estimates made in late October by the travel-booking company Hopper.

Wicked weather on both coasts

Holiday travelers can expect a rainy week on the East and West coasts and dry conditions in the nation’s mid-section, said Joe Wegman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center.

Many eyes are on an East Coast system. Heavy rain and high winds are expected to start Wednesday night along the coast of the Carolinas, hit the New York City area on Thanksgiving Day and reach Maine by Friday, he said.

The windy forecast was causing concerns about whether the floats will be able to fly during the 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York. City law prohibits Macy’s from flying full-size balloons if sustained winds exceed 23 mph (37 kph) or wind gusts are over 35 mph (56 kph).

The weather service said it expected the rain in New York to hold off until after the parade ends, but winds could be an issue.

“This is poor timing with the storm coming up on Thanksgiving Day,” Wegman said. “Perhaps better timing that it’s happening on Thanksgiving Day rather on any of the travel days before and after.”

Rainy and windy weather also was expected on the West Coast . Moderate to major coastal flooding was forecast from Washington state to Southern California because of possible record-breaking king tides.

Thanksgiving snow for some in the U.S.

Rain was forecast for the Pacific Northwest on Monday, and expected to spread to northern and central California by Wednesday morning with snow possible in higher elevations, the weather service said.

Snow was forecast Monday for parts of the Rockies, northern Michigan, western New York state and northwestern Pennsylvania.

“Across the U.S., certainly check with your local airports and airlines for any possible delays,” Wegman said. “I think weather won’t be a significant factor except on Thanksgiving Day itself, and if there are any lingering impacts into Friday morning perhaps from delays that happen on Thanksgiving Day.”

Seewer reported from Toledo, Ohio. Associated Press reporters Kathy McCormack in Concord, New Hampshire; and Dave Collins in Hartford, Connecticut, contributed.