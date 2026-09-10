A.J. Brown leaves his Patriots debut with a right ankle injury

SEATTLE (AP) — A.J. Brown injured his right ankle in his New England Patriots debut Wednesday night against Seattle and the standout receiver did not return.

Patriots coach Mike Vrabel didn’t have an update on Brown’s condition after New England’s 13-10 loss .

Brown was hurt early in the third quarter on an incomplete pass from Drake Maye. He was falling to the turf as he tried to make the catch, and Seahawks cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett’s knee made contact with Brown’s ankle.

“He’s obviously a great player,” Maye said. “I threw one low to him, should have hit him in the chest. I’ve got to make a better play and make a better throw for him.”

Brown was originally announced as questionable to return, and the Patriots ruled him out at the start of the fourth quarter. Brown had three catches for 26 yards before the injury.

Brown was also involved in a key play that led to the Patriots' lone touchdown. In the second quarter, Maye found Brown deep downfield on a flea-flicker, but the ball was slightly underthrown and Seattle cornerback Josh Jobe ran into Brown for a pass-interference penalty at the 2-yard line. Maye connected with Eli Raridon for a touchdown on the next play.

The Patriots acquired Brown in an offseason trade with Philadelphia. Brown had at least 1,000 yards receiving and seven touchdown catches in six of his first seven seasons, including 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns on 78 catches with the Eagles last year.

“I think for A.J. he’s going to fight hard to get back from whatever it is,” Maye said. “I know he’s going to want to get back out there quick. He’s a competitor and he’s going to help this football team a lot this year.”

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