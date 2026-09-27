A'ja Wilson scores 38 as the Aces steamroll the Fever 102-85 in Game 1

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A'ja Wilson played like an MVP, totaling 38 points, 16 rebounds and four blocked shots Sunday, and the Las Vegas Aces rolled to a 102-85 Game 1 victory over the Indiana Fever in the first round of the WNBA playoffs.

Wilson was named the Associated Press WNBA Player of the Year earlier in the day for an unprecedented third year in a row, and the third-seeded Aces looked every bit like the team that has won three of the past four championships. Wilson's scoring total matched a personal career postseason high.

Caitlin Clark and Indiana, which is seeded sixth, will get a chance to even the series on its court when the teams meet Tuesday night and force a Game 3 in Las Vegas. A loss ends the Fever's season and sends the defending champion Aces on to the semifinals.

It wasn't all Wilson for the Aces, who also received strong contributions from Jackie Young (21 points, 10 assists), Chelsea Gray (14 points, eight assists) and Jewell Loyd (10 points). Gray now has 397 career playoff assists to pass Courtney Vandersloot (390) for second place in playoff history.

Aliyah Boston finished with 18 points and eight rebounds for the Fever. despite being hampered by a lower leg injury. Clark had 15 points and 10 assists, and Kelsey Mitchell, who put together a record 27-game streak with at least 20 points, scored 12 point on 4-of-16 shooting.

Wilson came out blazing, ending the first half with 22 points on 9-of-11 shooting to go with six rebounds and three blocked shots. Fans chanted “M-V-P” when Wilson went to the free throw line.

“She's the MVP for a reason,” Gray said at halftime on the ABC broadcast. “That's all it is.”

The Aces led 62-47 at halftime and were never seriously threatened in the second half, leading by as many as 27 points. They just missed the franchise record for most points in a playoff half. Las Vegas scored 63 points against Phoenix on Aug. 20, 2022.

See AP’s full WNBA coverage here