Alarie’s game-winner leads Bradley over George Mason 62-61

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Xander Alarie scored the game-winning jump shot with three seconds remaining and racked up 17 total points to lead Bradley past George Mason 62-61 on Saturday at the Showdown in St. Pete.

Alarie also contributed five rebounds for the Braves (3-2). Trevon Payton went 5 of 8 from the field (3 for 6 from 3-point range) to add 13 points. Max Gaspa shot 2 of 4 from the field, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line to finish with nine points.

Brayden O’Connor led the way for the Patriots (3-1) with 14 points and seven rebounds. Efeosa Oliogu-Elabor added 14 points for George Mason. Emmanuel Kanga also had 11 points and 13 rebounds.

Gaspa scored nine points in the first half and Bradley went into the break trailing 31-27. Alarie led the Braves with 12 points in the second half, including their game-winning shot.

Up next

Both teams play again on Wednesday. Bradley hosts Purdue Fort Wayne and George Mason hosts North Carolina Central.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.