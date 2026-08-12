Alec Burleson drives in 3 as Cardinals beat Phillies 7-1 to win series

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Alec Burleson drove in three runs, including a two-run double during a four-run fifth inning against Zack Wheeler, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Philadelphia Phillies 2-1 on Wednesday.

Burleson finished 5 for 10 with two doubles and five RBIs in the series as the Cardinals took two of three from the Phillies and moved one game over .500 (61-60). Both teams are chasing an NL wild-card playoff spot.

St. Louis won its third straight series, the first time it has done that this season.

Kyle Leahy (9-4) pitched five innings, allowing one run on six hits and no walks. He struck out six.

All the Cardinals' runs in the fifth came in with two outs as St. Louis strung together four consecutive hits against Wheeler (10-4).

St. Louis rookie César Prieto opened the fifth with a single to right, ending an 0-for-27 slump with his first hit of the season and second of his career.

JJ Wetherholt singled with two outs. Prieto scored when Iván Herrera singled on a 3-2 fastball. Burleson doubled to right to make it 4-1, and he scored on Jordan Walker’s double.

Burleson added an RBI single as the Cardinals scored twice in the seventh.

St. Louis took a 1-0 lead in the second after first baseman Alex Bohm misplayed Walker’s grounder. Walker stole second and scored on Nathan Church’s double to left.

Bryce Harper doubled in the fourth for Philadelphia and scored on a two-bagger by Luis Arraez.

Up next

The Phillies head to Dyersville, Iowa, where they will face Minnesota in the Field of Dreams game on Thursday night. RHP Aaron Nola (3-9, 5.47 ERA) faces Twins RHP Taj Bradley (9-4, 3.76 ERA).

The Cardinals begin a series against the Cubs at Wrigley Field on Friday with LHP Matthew Liberatore (5-9, 5.15) on the mound against a Chicago pitcher to be named.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb