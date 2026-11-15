Alexander’s 30 lead Boston University past Dartmouth 90-75

BOSTON (AP) — Kyrone Alexander’s 30 points led Boston University over Dartmouth 90-75 on Sunday.

Alexander also contributed seven rebounds, five assists, and four steals for the Terriers (4-1). Azmar Abdullah scored 17 points while going 4 of 7 from the floor, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and 6 for 6 from the line. Mike Oberti shot 4 of 8 from the field and 6 of 9 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points, while adding 11 rebounds.

Anton Strelnikov led the Big Green (3-2) in scoring, finishing with 21 points and three steals. Dartmouth also got 13 points from Cameron McNamee.

Boston University took the lead for good with 17:27 left in the first half. The score was 48-25 at halftime, with Alexander racking up 17 points. Boston University pulled away with a 7-0 run in the second half for a 22-point lead. Abdullah led the way with a team-high 14 second-half points.

Up next

Boston University takes on Merrimack on the road on Wednesday. Dartmouth hosts Maine-Augusta on Tuesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.