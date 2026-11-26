HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Arius Alijosius led Holy Cross with 15 points, including the game-winning 3-pointer with three seconds remaining, and the Crusaders beat Dartmouth 67-65 on Wednesday.

Alijosius shot 5 for 9, including 5 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Crusaders (1-6). Declan Ryan scored 12 points, shooting 4 of 9 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line. Aidan Richard shot 3 of 5 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 10 points.

Ernas Valauskas led the way for the Big Green (4-3) with 16 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals. Dartmouth also got 15 points and two steals from Anton Strelnikov. Dan Civello also had 10 points and four assists.

Richard scored six points in the first half and Holy Cross went into the break trailing 33-26. Ryan led Holy Cross with 12 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.