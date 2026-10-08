All Blacks select Damian McKenzie at flyhalf; Scott Barrett returns for 1st Bledisloe test

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Damian McKenzie will start at flyhalf with veteran Beauden Barrett at fullback as a spate of injuries has shaped the New Zealand All Blacks lineup to face Australia on Saturday in the first rugby test of Bledisloe Cup series.

Ruben Love already had been ruled out for the season with an ankle injury when Richie Mo'unga injured a calf muscle at training on Tuesday, leaving McKenzie and Barrett — both preferred as fullbacks — to share the playmaker roles in the wake of New Zealand's 3-1 series loss to World Cup champion South Africa .

With Caleb Clarke unavailable with a shoulder injury and Fehi Fineaganofo sidelined with concussion, Will Jordan and Leroy Carter will start on the wings. Jordie Barrett and Quinn Tupaea will combine in midfield in the absence of Billy Proctor and Anton Lienert-Brown, who also have injuries.

Scrumhalf Kyle Preston, center Rieko Ioane and winger Josh Moorby will provide backline cover from the bench.

The backrow is also changed by injuries to captain Ardie Savea , who is out of action for several months after shoulder surgery, and Luke Jacobson, who has an elbow injury. Tupou Vaa'i returns from lock to the blindside flank, while Peter Lakai moves to the openside and Wallace Sititi to No. 8.

The All Blacks have been disadvantaged all season by the lack of a specialist No. 7.

Former captain Scott Barrett will make his first test appearance of the season, returning at lock, as the three Barrett brothers start together for the first time this year. Hooker Codie Taylor retains the captaincy .

The All Blacks already appeared hard-pressed to defend their 40-year unbeaten record against Australia at Eden Park before injuries to Mo’unga, Fineanganofo, Love, Patrick Tuipulotu, Savea, Jacobson, Lienert-Brown, Proctor, Clarke and prop Ollie Norris made their task much harder.

In three consecutive losses to South Africa in the Greatest Rivalry series, the All Blacks have struggled to perform skills under high pressure as they try to establish a high-tempo style. Their inability to compete in the air is an area likely to be targeted by the Wallabies, who excelled in that area in a recent win over the Springboks .

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