All-Pro Rams WR Puka Nacua leaves practice early with calf injury

LOS ANGELES (AP) — All-Pro Rams receiver Puka Nacua left practice early with a calf injury Thursday, creating yet another major injury concern for Los Angeles.

Nacua couldn't finish the Rams' second practice since they lost six-time Pro Bowl receiver Davante Adams for six to 10 weeks with a hamstring injury.

Nacua has 37 catches for 417 yards and a touchdown while playing in just four games this season for the Rams (2-4), who have lost three of four in a season that began with Super Bowl aspirations. Nacua missed two games last month with an injury centered in his groin and hip, but returned for their past three games.

Nacua is vital to the Rams in Adams' absence because they are relatively thin behind their two star wide receivers. The only other wideouts who have caught a pass for Los Angeles this season are second-year pro Konata Mumpfield, veteran Tutu Atwell and Jordan Whittington.

Nacua led the NFL with 129 receptions last season for 1,715 yards and 10 touchdowns. The 2023 fifth-round pick was one of the most productive receivers in NFL history during the first three seasons of his career, and he currently has 350 receptions for 4,608 yards and 20 touchdowns in just 48 regular-season games.

The Rams were labeled a super team and anointed as Super Bowl favorites at the start of the season, but injuries have played a major role in their inability to live up to those predictions.

AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett made no tackles in his Rams debut before going on injured reserve for knee surgery, and he has yet to return to practice. Star cornerback Trent McDuffie missed last week's game with a groin injury that has kept him out of the Rams' first two practices this week, while key defensive linemen Kobie Turner and Poona Ford are also out with injuries.

The Rams lost 18-16 to rebuilding Arizona last Sunday. They travel to face the Las Vegas Raiders this Sunday.

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