ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Sorry, Steve Spagnuolo. Josh Allen has no plans of going anywhere, any time soon.

The Bills quarterback delivered some bad news to Kansas City's defensive coordinator after Spagnuolo this week joked about hoping Allen would have hung up his cleats by now.

“Not retired yet,” the smiling 30-year-old Allen said. “Hopefully, we have a long time before then.”

Spagnuolo spoke out of respect, while assessing the headaches the NFL’s 2024 MVP poses with his strong arm and threat to run.

“It just seems like when he plays the Kansas City Chiefs, he’s on fire. He becomes Superman,” Spagnuolo said. “The challenge with Josh is not only his physical challenge but it’s his mental challenge, and that’s why I was hoping he would hang up the shoes and we wouldn’t have to play him again.”

The same could be said about the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes , the two-time NFL MVP and three-time Super Bowl winner, who has been no slouch against the Bills either.

Two of the NFL’s top quarterbacks take the field in Orchard Park, New York, on Thursday night to renew a thrilling must-see-TV rivalry and a highly anticipated Thanksgiving holiday showdown between AFC contenders. The Bills lead the conference at 9-1; and the Chiefs are 8-2.

Allen and Mahomes take top billing in their 11th meeting in seven seasons.

Allen owns the regular-season edge in going 5-1, with five straight wins. Mahomes is 4-0 against Buffalo in the playoffs, including two AFC championship game wins.

The two have combined for 51 touchdowns (41 passing, 10 rushing) and 5,288 yards passing. The only thing that may slow their production is weather, with rain and chilly temperatures in the forecast — not that conditions have stopped them before.

“When you look at quarterbacks like those two, it’s the amount of times you can be right and still lose the rep,” Bills defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard said. “I mean, you can trick them ... and you feel like you’ve got them trapped, and they get out of trouble.”

The added challenge for Buffalo is the Chiefs having rediscovered their running attack. The tandem of Kenneth Walker, who will miss his third straight game with a groin injury, and rookie Emmett Johnson are a major part of the reason the Chiefs have one of the top offenses in the league.

Though a Super Bowl isn’t on the line on Thursday, playoff seeding is. And the outing also represents an litmus test for both teams.

The Chiefs are 1-2 against opponents entering Week 12 with winning records, with their lone victory coming against Denver to open the season.

While the Bills count wins against Detroit, Minnesota and the Rams, they’ve spent the past four outings feasting on backup and third-string quarterbacks .

“I feel like that (narrative) is kind of off-putting a little bit,” linebacker Bradley Chubb said. “All we got to do is prove it to ourselves, man. And we know who we are.”

Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White takes a big-picture approach in what could be his final chance to be part of an Allen-Mahomes showdown.

“What separates these two is having that immense amount of pressure on each them, and every weekend able to go out there and perform when everybody’s looking,” the 31-year-old said. “We’re watching two of the greats in modern time. ... So I hope fans really appreciate the game and appreciate what’s going on.”

Need to know

Kansas City (8-2) at Buffalo (9-1).

When/where to watch: Thursday, 8:20 p.m. EST, NBC.

Latest odds: Bills by 2 1/2

Against the spread: Chiefs 6-4; Bills 8-2.

Last week: Chiefs beat Cardinals 34-7; Bills beat Dolphins 26-9.

Last meeting: Bills beat Chiefs 28-21 on Nov. 2, 2025, at Orchard Park.

Series record: Bills lead 31-26-1.

Matchup to watch

Allen vs. Mahomes. The Bills passing attack has improved with the offseason addition of DJ Moore who, when healthy, has become Allen’s favorite option. He has 31 catches for 466 yards and a team-leading four TDs receiving in essentially six full games. Mahomes has returned to form since offseason knee surgery. And he’s incorporating a new playmaker in Josh Downs , who has eight catches for 112 yards and a TD in two games since being acquired in a trade with Indianapolis.

Stats and stuff

— In their past 10 meetings, the Bills have outscored the Chiefs by a combined 270-264, with six outings decided by one-score margins.

— The Bills have a chance to open 10-1 or better for just the fourth time in team history, and first since a 10-1 start in 1991.

— Buffalo hasn’t trailed since the second quarter of a 33-30 win at Las Vegas on Oct. 18.

— The Bills haven’t allowed a touchdown since the first quarter of Buffalo’s 36-10 win over Baltimore on Nov. 1.

— Allen has thrown five TD passes and been intercepted five times in his past four starts.

— Mahomes has two or more TDs passing with no interceptions in his past four starts.

— The Chiefs are in position to open a season 9-2 or better for the sixth time under coach Andy Reid and 11th time in team history.

— Kansas City has matched a team record by winning each of its past three games by 21 or more points.

— Travis Kelce has 99 career catches of 25 yards or longer, tying Rob Gronkowski for most by an NFL tight end.

See AP’s full NFL coverage here