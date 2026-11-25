Allen scores 20 as Illinois State beats Tulsa 79-67
Illinois State defeated Tulsa in a seventy-nine to sixty-seven basketball win; the victory ended with a decisive run
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PALM DESERT, Calif. (AP) — Nick Allen helped lead Illinois State past Tulsa on Tuesday with 20 points off of the bench in a 79-67 win.
Allen shot 7 of 7 from the field and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line for the Redbirds (4-4). Malik Moore scored 19 points and added five assists. Chase Walker shot 5 of 9 from the field to finish with 11 points.
Myles Rigsby finished with 16 points, six rebounds and four steals for the Golden Hurricane (4-3). Tulsa also got 12 points from Kaleb Banks.
Illinois State took the lead for good with 16:41 remaining in the first half. The score was 37-35 at halftime, with Moore racking up 12 points. Illinois State pulled away with a 9-0 run in the second half to extend a two-point lead to 11 points. Allen led the way with a team-high 13 second-half points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
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