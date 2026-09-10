Alonso not in a rush to decide his future, says he may not be driving in F1 next year

MADRID (AP) — Fernando Alonso says there’s “no urgency” to make a decision on what he'll be doing in 2027.

The 45-year-old Aston Martin driver said Thursday ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix that racing in the World Endurance Championship series instead of F1 is an option.

The two-time world champion doesn't appear to be enjoying his current time in F1, as Aston Martin continues to struggle and with new regulations that take away some of the importance of the drivers' input.

“It’s a matter of understanding what the rules from next year will have an impact or not on the racing and on the driving side of things,” Alonso said. “The current cars, as I said many times, are not the best cars to drive and to enjoy.

“But next year there is a step, I think, in the right direction, hopefully,” he said. "At the same time, I need to think what is the best program for next year and sit with the team. Behind the wheel or in another role, where I will be helping the most, that will be the most important thing to decide together."

Alonso did not elaborate on the “other role” he may take next season. The Spaniard quickly said “yes” when asked if racing in the sports cars series WEC was an option.

Drivers have been complaining of the 2026 cars’ reliance on electrical power and the compromises it forces drivers to make on the track. Max Verstappen earlier this year said he even considered leaving F1 if changes weren't made. F1 said in June it would shift to more engine power and less electrical hybrid power beginning next year.

Alonso said his “best day of the year so far” was when he recently raced an older McLaren car in Barcelona.

“You know, I drove cars with no batteries, no nothing,” he said. “I just put fuel, tires, lots of noise, lots of videos, earplugs, so amazing.”

Alonso has only three points after 13 races this season, with his best finish ninth place in the Netherlands in August.

Alonso won three F1 races in Spain during his career, twice in Barcelona and once in Valencia, but knows that he arrives in Madrid — which is back in the F1 calendar after 45 years — without any chance of triumphing again.

“It will not happen this year,” he said. “Yes, we are aware of that, and we will work towards getting a more competitive package and have that possibility in the future.”

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