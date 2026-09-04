Alonza Barnett III debuts for UCF in record-setting 73-6 rout over Bethune-Cookman

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Alonza Barnett III made his UCF debut and led the Knights to a 73-6 victory over Bethune-Cookman on Thursday night, setting a program record for largest margin of victory.

Barnett, who transferred from James Madison in the offseason, threw for 158 yards and a touchdown. He added a rushing touchdown as the Knights scored on their first three drives and 10 of 12 overall.

Running back Duke Watson took UCF's second offensive play 64 yards for a touchdown for the Knights' first score. Jayden Williams returned a Tyler Jefferson interception 47 yards for a touchdown, and Barnett capped off the scoring in the first quarter with a 5-yard run for a 21-0 lead.

The victory eclipsed a 64-point win over Grand Valley State in 1987 when UCF was still in Division II. The 73 points tied the program record set in a 2017 victory over Austin Peay.

Bethune-Cookman scored on the game's final play on an 8-yard touchdown pass from Joel Morris to Kobe Stewart.

Everybody eats

UCF had nine different players score and sat many of their starters after the first drive of the second half. The Knights played four different quarterbacks.

Watson led UCF on the ground with 110 yards on seven carries. Landen Chambers rushed for 56 yards on six carries with two touchdowns, including a 29-yarder. Agyeman Addae added a 39-yard touchdown run.

Jonathan Bibbs scored on a short touchdown pass in the second quarter. Third-string quarterback Rocco Marriott finished a drive in the fourth quarter with a sneak at the goal line.

Hunting for turnovers

One of UCF's stated goals for the season was to increase their takeaways. The Knights had two against the Wildcats after totaling only 14 last season to rank 94th in the FBS.

Williams' interception return score was the first for the Knights since Nov. 7, 2025, against Houston. UCF also picked up a fumble when Aymeric Koumba recorded a strip sack for Horace Lockett to recover.

Opening night mastery

UCF won its opening night game for the 11th straight season. It has won its season opener in 20 of the past 22 seasons, including 11 straight on Thursday night openers.

The takeaway

Bethune-Cookman: The Wildcats have not defeated an FBS opponent since beating FIorida International in 2014.

UCF: The Knights took care of business against an FCS opponent.

Up next

UCF travels to play Pittsburgh on Sept. 12.

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