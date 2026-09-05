Alvarez hits 2 homers and Mets go deep 5 times to back McLean in 10-6 win over Giants

NEW YORK (AP) — Francisco Alvarez hit two of New York's five home runs Friday night, leading Nolan McLean and the Mets to a 10-6 win over the San Francisco Giants.

Mark Vientos, Bo Bichette and Francisco Lindor also went deep for the Mets, who scored 10 runs for the second consecutive game and matched their season high for homers. New York also connected five times May 14 against Detroit and Aug. 22 at the Chicago White Sox.

Rafael Devers homered and drove in five runs for the Giants in a series opener between disappointing teams.

The two-homer game was the third this season for Alvarez and the eighth of his career. Alvarez’s first drive in the second inning was his first homer since Aug. 9. He batted just .125 (7 for 56) with two doubles in between.

Vientos’ three-run shot off rookie Matt Wilkinson (0-3) in the first was his second homer in four games since he returned from a nearly two-month stint on the injured list due to a broken right hand.

Bichette homered to cap a four-run outburst in the second. He is batting .309 with 10 homers and 40 RBIs in his last 78 games.

Lindor had two hits — his first multihit game since Aug. 25.

McLean (11-8) gave up two runs and six hits with seven strikeouts and four walks. He threw a career-high 105 pitches over six innings.

The rookie right-hander is 9-4 with a 2.24 ERA in his past 17 starts.

Devers hit a two-run double off McLean and a three-run homer off reliever Austin Warren. The slugger's 33 homers are the most by a Giants player since Barry Bonds had 45 in 2004.

Turner Hill added an RBI single for San Francisco.

Wilkinson allowed seven runs (four earned) and five hits in three innings.

Up next

Giants RHP Anthony Molina (2-0, 3.77 ERA) faces Mets LHP Zac Thornton (3-4, 2.93) in the middle game of the series Saturday.

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