Alvey’s 16 help Lehigh take down Marist 65-60
Lehigh defeated Marist 65-60 in a Friday basketball matchup; the hosts secured the win with a late scoring advantage
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BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Hank Alvey’s 16 points helped Lehigh defeat Marist 65-60 on Friday.
Alvey added seven rebounds for the Mountain Hawks (2-2). Joshua Ingram scored 14 points, going 5 of 7 and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line.
Dywane Chess finished with 19 points and eight rebounds for the Red Foxes (1-3). Jadin Collins added 18 points for Marist. Jordan Gabriel finished with 14 points and six rebounds.
Lehigh went into the half leading Marist 30-23. Tshibola scored five points in the half. Lehigh took the lead for good with 1:55 remaining in the second half on a layup from Jalen Vazquez to make it a 58-56 game, and held on to win.
Up next
Marist: visits Army on Tuesday.
Lehigh: visits Mount St. Mary's on Tuesday.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
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