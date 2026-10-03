Amari Odom's 5 TDs and 2-point conversion help Syracuse survive UConn 42-41 in overtime

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Amari Odom's fifth touchdown of the game and successful two-point conversion run on the final play of overtime lifted the Syracuse Orange to a 42-41 win over UConn on Saturday.

UConn had scored 27 consecutive points and had a chance to win the game with a fourth-down stop. However, Odom, making his first start for Syracuse, found Umari in the end zone, and when the Huskies were called for roughing the passer, the Orange decided to go for the two-point conversion.

UConn's first play in overtime was originally ruled as a fumble that was recovered by Syracuse. It was changed to an incomplete pass after a short review. On the next play, Osborne threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Trey Cornist to give UConn its first lead since the opening quarter.

UConn rallied from a 20-point deficit to tie the game on a 71-yard touchdown run by Cyncir Bowers with 11:52 remaining. Syracuse was driving for the go-ahead score, but Odom's pass was intercepted by Jayden Price at the 1-yard line. UConn drove into Syracuse territory, but couldn't get close enough for a field goal. Syracuse missed a 44-yard field goal on the final play of regulation.

Odom finished with 335 yards and also ran for a touchdown. Hatcher had 12 catches for 152 yards and three touchdowns for the Orange (2-2). Bowers ran for 163 yards and two touchdowns for UConn (2-3).

UConn receiver Javon Brown, the Huskies' leader with 14 catches this season, was taken off the field on a stretcher with 3:31 left in the third quarter after trying to secure a pass in the end zone.

The takeaway

Syracuse: Odom started in place of Steve Angeli, one of the lowest-rated quarterbacks in the ACC. He was nearly perfect in the first half, but did have two interceptions.

UConn: The Huskies nearly defeated an ACC team at home for the second season in a row after upsetting Duke in 2025.

Up next

Syracuse: Plays at Virginia on Oct. 10.

UConn: At Temple on Oct. 10.

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