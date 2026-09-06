Amazon cargo plane sends up billowing cloud of smoke after overrunning runway at Miami airport

MIAMI (AP) — An Amazon cargo plane barreled off a runway at Miami International Airport on Sunday, striking vehicles, bursting into flames and sending thick black smoke into the sky in a crash that shut down flights at one of the nation’s busiest airports.

More than 60 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the crash, arriving to find the aircraft on fire as crews worked to extinguish the flames and assess patients. Officials had not yet released information on injuries or deaths.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the aircraft overran the runway around 2 p.m. after arriving from San Juan, Puerto Rico. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said the plane struck multiple vehicles after leaving the runway.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the FAA was sending investigators and issued a full ground stop at Miami International as emergency crews responded.

The Prime Air plane came to rest beside a roadway near two semi-trucks, according to images from the scene. The aircraft appeared to be resting on its belly and was largely intact despite the fire.

The flight had been operated by 21 Air, a cargo carrier based in North Carolina. The 32-year-old Boeing 767 was originally built to carry passengers and flew for several airlines for more than two decades before being converted to a cargo plane in 2015, according to flight-tracking site Flightradar24.

All runways and taxiways were closed, an airport spokesperson said. About 250 flights were delayed at the airport as of late afternoon Sunday, according to FlightAware, a website that tracks flight disruptions.

The FAA warned that delays were likely to persist even after the airport reopened, with arrivals and departures expected to resume at a reduced rate.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it was gathering information about the crash.

“We’re working closely with local authorities and officials to understand exactly what happened,” Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel said in a social media post. “Right now, our absolute priority is the safety, well-being, and care of everyone involved.”