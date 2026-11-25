NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Shelling of civilian neighborhoods in Tigray by Ethiopian forces and an allied militia should be investigated as possible war crimes, Amnesty International said Tuesday, as residents near the Eritrean border described military buildups and fears of another war .

Amnesty said it independently verified 14 civilian deaths in four artillery attacks on Alamata between Sept. 26-28, when Ethiopian forces and the allied Tigray Peace Forces advanced on the city.

It also accused forces allied with the Tigray People’s Liberation Front of endangering civilians by establishing military positions in residential areas and schools. The TPLF rejected those allegations in a written response to Amnesty.

The findings come amid renewed fighting in Tigray and growing fears of a wider confrontation between Ethiopia and neighboring Eritrea.

Amnesty interviewed residents, including survivors and medical personnel, and analyzed videos, photographs and satellite imagery.

The Ethiopian government and the military have so far not responded to the report by Amnesty. The human rights group said neither the military nor the allied militia had responded before publication.

Border residents prepare for the worst

Berhe Sibagadis, 41, a father of four in Alitena in Tigray’s Irob district, several kilometers from the border with Eritrea, is preparing to move his family further from the border region with neighboring Eritrea.

“I have to save my family, therefore I have to move to the center of Tigray,” he told The Associated Press by phone.

He said Eritrean forces are occupying a part of his local administration inside Ethiopia's borders.

“Eritrean forces committed a crime against our community during the 2020 war, so why should we stay here?” he said.

The 2020-2022 war caused an estimated 500,000 civilian deaths in Tigray from violence, famine and the collapse of health services, according to researchers at Belgium’s Ghent University.

Human rights groups and U.N. experts accused Eritrean troops of wartime abuses. President Isaias Afwerki dismissed the allegations as “a fantasy” in 2023.

Hagos Niguse, another Irob resident, said Eritrean troops are living in his area inside the border of Ethiopia and that he saw them moving tanks and heavy weapons toward the border and digging fortifications.

In Rama, resident Yonas Desta described military movements and drones overhead.

“Both countries are preparing for war and we cannot sleep when we think what could happen tomorrow,” he said.

Hagos and Yonas said TPLF fighters were positioned alongside Eritrean forces. During the 2020-2022 war, Eritrean troops fought alongside Ethiopia’s army against Tigrayan forces.

Former allies face each other

Conflict monitor Armed Conflict Location & Event Data, known as ACLED, reported Ethiopian drone attacks on suspected Eritrean positions around Badme on Nov. 12, followed by Eritrean artillery fire and direct clashes.

“The risk of a full-scale military confrontation along the Badme front is now high,” ACLED’s senior analyst for East Africa, Jalale Getachew Birru, said in comments emailed Nov. 17.

ACLED said Eritrean troops reentered Badme around Nov. 15 after withdrawing in October, deploying reinforcements as Ethiopian troops massed nearby.

Badme was a flashpoint in the 1998-2000 border war between Ethiopia and Eritrea, which killed about 70,000 people, according to the U.N. peacekeeping mission established afterward.

A 2018 rapprochement helped Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed win the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize.

Relations have since deteriorated over Ethiopia’s accusations that Eritrea supports Tigrayan rebels, which Eritrea denies, and Abiy’s demands for access to Eritrea’s Red Sea coast.

Fighting resumed in September , following a November 2022 agreement that ended the two-year war in Tigray.

Rahel Kidane, a 35-year-old shopkeeper in Sheraro, spent more than two years with relatives in Axum after fleeing that war. She returned after the peace agreement.

“I live in fear of being displaced again,” she told the AP by telephone. “When will this misery end?”