BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — A situation has to be considered dire in cricket when the former captain of England is imploring Australian players to stop publicly feuding.

That's what Ben Stokes is urging the Aussies embroiled in the Sandpapergate saga to do.

The reopening of the cheating scandal 8 1/2 years later, following the publication of retired opener Usman Khawaja's autobiography, has for weeks been dividing Australian cricket — again.

“For the sake of players, the staff, the management who were involved in this whole situation, for the sake of their families, for the sake of their friends, the best thing for it to do now would be for it just to just to stop,” Stokes said on his “That's Not Cricket” podcast Wednesday. “It’s affecting people who do not deserve to be affected by this.”

For context: there are no older or greater rivals in cricket than Australia and England, teams that will mark the 150th anniversary of the original test match next March. So Stokes weighing in as a peacemaker in Australia's inner turmoil is significant.

Stokes was a pivotal player for England in a 15-year span that included World Cup titles in the 50-over and Twenty20 formats, for performances that entered Ashes folklore and for being the pioneering captain in the so-called Bazball era.

He also attracted headlines off the field. He was found not guilty of affray (assault) in 2018 following a late-night street brawl in Bristol, southwest England, after a victory over the West Indies. Stokes was dropped for a match against New Zealand after a nightclub incident in June. He returned to the team before announcing his sudden retirement.

In the case of Sandpapergate, he said it's not just the players who are impacted.

“Because I’ve been through something like this when you are so heavily in the media for something, I’ve seen what it’s done to people who don’t deserve to be put through stress, put through anxiety,” Stokes said. “Whoever was in charge of Cricket Australia at the time have a lot to answer for this.”

Diametrically opposing versions of events have been shared by players and staff involved in that infamous test match in South Africa in 2018 that rocked the foundations of cricket in Australia. Three players received harsh bans, but Khawaja said in his autobiography that the whole team was aware of the ball-tampering plan and should have collectively taken accountability. Current skipper Pat Cummins is among the players who've denied any knowledge of the plot.

“It’s got so deep into it ... that it’s almost just like ‘deny until you die’ one way or the other,” Stokes said. “I’ve been in the dressing room for long enough to form my own very well educated guess on what I think has happened, but I don’t think in the close future we're going to hear what truly happened because it’s just so deep.”

Cricket Australia has backed Cummins to remain as test captain ahead of next month’s series against New Zealand, ending speculation over the fast bowler's tenure amid conflicting accounts of what he knew in the 2018 South African series.

Cricket Australia chairman David Boon and chief executive Todd Greenberg issued a statement regarding the captaincy following the announcement that players from the 2018 series would be invited to participate in an independent forum to give their accounts of the incident.

Cummins has held the captaincy since late 2021 when he took over from Tim Paine, who was appointed in the wake of the cheating scandal.

Steve Smith and David Warner, who were the captain and vice-captain in 2018, were banned for 12 months by Cricket Australia amid a public furor over Sandpapergate. Cameron Bancroft was suspended for nine months.

Cummins' stance has been repudiated by Bancroft, who was caught on television footage with the sandpaper, and Warner .

See AP’s full cricket coverage here