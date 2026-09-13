An Iranian commercial ship is struck near Strait of Hormuz with 1 dead, Iranian media say

CAIRO (AP) — State-run media say an Iranian commercial vessel was struck early Sunday off Qeshm Island near the Strait of Hormuz, with one person killed and three wounded.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations monitor separately reported a vessel was hit by a projectile while transiting the strait, with no details.

There was no immediate statement by the U.S. military, which previously has struck Iranian-flagged vessels as it keeps up a blockade of Iranian ports.

The strike came as tensions continue around the waterway that was seen as an international one before the U.S. and Israel launched the war on Feb. 28.

Iran said Saturday foreign ministers from regional countries will meet about efforts by Iran and Oman, on the other side of the strait, to manage shipping on it.