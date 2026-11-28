NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Roddie Anderson III scored 21 points to help Seton Hall defeat Siena 92-89 on Saturday.

Anderson added three steals for the Pirates (7-1). Elijah Fisher scored 14 points while going 5 of 9 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 3 for 5 from the line. Simeon Wilcher shot 3 for 6 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding seven rebounds.

Tim Ibukunoluwa led the way for the Saints (5-3) with 32 points, 12 rebounds and two steals. Siena also got 21 points from Trent Egbiremolen. Reid Ducharme also had 10 points.

Anderson scored 11 points in the first half for Seton Hall, who led 47-43 at halftime. Seton Hall used a 7-0 second-half run come back from a four-point deficit and take the lead at 85-82 with 1:59 left. Anderson scored 10 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.