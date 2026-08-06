Angel Genao becomes first Cleveland player with 4 hits in major league debut

CLEVELAND (AP) — Angel Genao made a historic major league debut for the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday night. The only thing missing was a victory.

The highly-touted prospect went 4 for 5 with four singles and an RBI, becoming the first player in the franchise’s 125-year history to have at least four hits in his initial game, but the New York Mets rallied late for a 6-5 win in 10 innings.

Genao had given Cleveland a 5-4 lead in the seventh inning, driving in Angel Martinez with a single to left field off Dedniel Nunez. The Mets tied it with two outs in the ninth against All-Star closer Cade Smith, then won it on Bo Bichette's RBI in the 10th.

“It was more than I could ever imagine,” Genao said through translator and coach Agustin Rivero. “Obviously, the last piece was to get the win for the team, but I'm thankful for the opportunity to have this.

“I just tried to enjoy the game and enjoy every at-bat.”

The 22-year-old from the Dominican Republic is primarily a shortstop, but played third base and batted ninth in the middle game of the series. José Ramírez was not in the lineup for the second straight game with left wrist inflammation, but pinch ran in the 10th.

Genao is the 22nd big-league player since 1900 and the second this year with at least four hits in his debut. Kevin McGonigle also had four hits in Detroit's season opener on March 26 at San Diego.

Cecil Travis of the Washington Senators remains the only player in MLB history with five hits in his first game. Coincidently, Travis did it on May 16, 1933, against Cleveland.

“This is an energetic kid who has unbelievable talent,” said Guardians manager Stephen Vogt, who will use Genao at third base, shortstop and second base. “There is an ability to hit from both sides and he has an infectious smile. We're going to enjoy having him around.”

Genao also committed a rare double-error in the fourth. He bobbled a grounder by Carson Benge and made a wild throw that skipped in the dirt in front of first baseman Nathaniel Lowe. The ball bounced into the dugout camera well and led to New York scoring an unearned run.

“You don't want those things to happen, but as a professional, you turn the page,” Genao said. “You know you have to be ready because the team is depending on you.”

Genao had a .309 batting average with 10 home runs and 42 RBIs in 72 games with Triple-A Columbus. He began the season at Double-A Akron. He had gone 37 for 97 with four homers and 18 RBIs since July 1.

The Guardians designated infielder Gabriel Arias for assignment in a corresponding move, one day after he made a throwing error that prolonged the second inning for Luis Torrens hit a three-run homer.

Genao was the 10th player to make his major league debut this year with the Guardians, who dropped below .500 for the first time since May 5. They are tied with Texas for the American League’s final wild-card spot and three games behind the first-place White Sox in the Central.

“It's very special to know that the team is thinking about you when they're trying to win, especially in this particular moment of the season,” Genao said. “I try to give 100% and be positive 100% of all the time, try to help the team in any way they need me.”

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