LOS ANGELES (AP) — The long-running legal battles between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have come to an end a decade after the A-list celebrity couple split, with the actors settling a dispute over the ownership of a French winery.

The actors said in a joint statement Wednesday that they had reached a settlement of the lawsuit, which transcended business matters when a legal filing from Jolie surfaced abuse allegations against Pitt.

“We have settled out of court in the best interests of our family and will not be commenting further,” the statement provided by representatives for Pitt, 62, and Jolie, 51, said.

Jolie filed for divorce in 2016, citing the “health of the family,” after a private jet flight from Europe. The couple’s use of private judges — an increasingly common move among splitting celebrities in recent years — kept the details of the divorce largely under wraps, even after it was settled at the very end of 2024. But the winery lawsuit became a way for details of their dispute to become public.

Pitt sued Jolie in 2022, saying she had abandoned an agreement that he would buy her half of Chateau Miraval, a French winery they owned together. She instead sold her part to the Tenute del Mondo wine group. Pitt said it was a “vindictive” and “unlawful” move that should not have been made without his consent and ruined a private space that had been a second home.

The descriptions of the abuse alleged on the private flight weren’t public until Jolie filed a cross-complaint in the dispute. Jolie and her attorneys said Pitt had demanded she sign a wide-ranging nondisclosure agreement about him as part of the proposed deal that was an attempt to cover up his abuse of her and the children.

The FBI and child services officials had investigated Pitt’s actions on the flight, centering on the treatment of their eldest son. The FBI released a statement in late 2016 saying it would not investigate further , and the U.S. attorney did not bring charges.

Pitt has denied being abusive but did not defend his behavior on the flight. Pitt said in a 2017 interview with GQ that he had a drinking problem at the time, but had since become sober and was going to therapy. In an interview with Esquire earlier this year, he said he was sober for seven years but had started drinking again “in a more restrained manner.”

A heavily redacted FBI report obtained by The Associated Press in 2022 said an agent provided a probable cause statement to prosecutors on Pitt, but that after discussing the merits, “it was agreed by all parties that criminal charges would not be pursued.” The document said Jolie was “personally conflicted” about supporting charges, and in a later court filing she said she opted not to push for them for the sake of the family.

All six children are now adults; the youngest — twins Knox and Vivienne — turned 18 in July. Many of the Jolie-Pitt children have reportedly since dropped their father's surname.

Publicly, both Pitt and Jolie have been extremely tight-lipped on everything surrounding their split, despite robust promotional tours for various projects — including the Pitt-starrer “The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth,” which also landed in select theaters Wednesday.

Both were among the most elite stars in film when they began dating in 2004, after co-starring as hitman-and-hitwoman spouses in “Mr. & Mrs. Smith.” The star of “Maleficent” and “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider,” Jolie won an Oscar for her performance in 1999’s “Girl, Interrupted.”

Pitt, the star of “Fight Club” and “Inglourious Basterds,” thrived as both actor and producer after the split. He won his own Academy Award for 2019’s “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood,” the crowning achievement in an awards season that some in media framed as a redemption and brought major public affection for him.

Jolie kept a less visible profile in the years since the divorce, though she directed several films and appeared in several more while trying to focus on raising the children. She was nominated for an Oscar for her portrayal of the legendary soprano Maria Callas in “Maria” and starred in “Couture,” released this summer.

Sen reported from New York.