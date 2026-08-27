Another departure from Man City as Marmoush joins big-spending Tottenham on loan

Another signing for Tottenham, another departure at Manchester City.

Egypt forward Omar Marmoush was sent to Tottenham on a season-long loan from City on Thursday, with the deal including an obligation to make the move permanent next summer — reportedly for 50 million pounds ($68 million).

While Tottenham has been one of the most active buying teams in Europe in this transfer window with an outlay of more than $400 million , City has raised around $400 million in sales and now has let its backup striker to Erling Haaland leave.

Marmoush joined City from Eintracht Frankfurt in January 2025 for a reported 70 million euros ($73 million) but was never a regular under Pep Guardiola, who left as manager at the end of last season. Enzo Maresca, Guardiola's replacement, said last week Marmoush hadn’t asked for a transfer but could not be guaranteed much playing time.

That's despite City having trimmed its squad majorly this summer, with Rodri, Tijjani Reijnders, Nico Gonzalez, Bernardo Silva and John Stones among those to have left along with Brazil winger Savio — formerly known as Savinho — who joined Tottenham this week in a deal worth 85 million pounds ($115 million).

Other signings by Spurs include Italy midfielder Sandro Tonali from Newcastle for a reported club-record fee of 100 million pounds ($133 million), midfielder Mateus Fernandes from West Ham for 85 million pounds (then $113 million), and defenders Jan Paul van Hecke, Marcos Senesi and Andrew Robertson.

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